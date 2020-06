Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Large 3 bedroom fully renovated with tons of space!Great location @ Franklin Ave and the 2/3/4/5 trains, Prospect park and many bars, cafe's on Franklin Ave!3 Large bedrooms each with windows and closetsHardwood floorsWindows in all roomsSeparate Kitchen dining, and Big living room with Exposed brick and windows!Tons of Sunlight thought the apartment, Large layout with plenty common space for everyone to share!Heat and hot water included - No brokers fee rennit4198