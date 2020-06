Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

BEAUTIFULLY Renovated 1 Bedroom in PRIME BAY RIDGE AREA!



MODERN, CLEAN, PRIME BAY RIDGE AREA!



*NEW Renovated Bedroom and Living Room

*NEW Renovated Bathroom

*NEW Renovated Kitchen

*NEW Stainless Steel Appliances

*NEW Granite Counter tops and Cabinets

*Solid Oak Hardwood floors

*9 Foot Ceilings, 6 Foot Windows

*Lots of Natural Light

*Lots of Storage Space

*ALL Recently Renovated

*Prime location in Bay Ridge

*77th st R train station around the corner (STEPS AWAY)



Available IMMEDIATELY



Surrounded by:

*Great restaurants

*Bakeries/cafe

*laundromat on the same block

*great bars

*convenient stores

*super markets

*Starbucks

*Boutique Shopping

*Zagat rated #1 Restaurant in Bay Ridge & Michelin Guide Restaurant "Tanoreen" across the street!