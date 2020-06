Amenities

NO FEE and 1 MONTH FREE! Four bedroom apartment for rent in Park Slope. This four bedroom apartment for rent is situated on the fourth floor of a walk-up building and features:- NEWLY RENOVATED - HARDWOOD FLOORS- HIGH CEILINGS - AMPLE CLOSET SPACE- TWO BATHROOMS - IN-UNIT WASHER/DRYER - ONE KING SIZE BEDROOM - THREE QUEEN SIZE BEDROOMS- STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES INCLUDING DISHWASHER- NORTH AND WEST FACING FOR ALL-DAY SUNLIGHT- PETS WELCOME- HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED **Due to lack of access due to Covid 19, Pictures are of a similar unit. Accurate pictures to come.** Net rent advertised based on 1 free month on a 12-month lease. Gross rent is $6495.