Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:21 PM

759 Jefferson Avenue

759 Jefferson Avenue · (347) 549-8620
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

759 Jefferson Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,000

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
NO FEE Sunny & Spacious Alcove Studio Available in Stuyvesant Heights!

Located on a beautiful residential block in Stuyvesant Heights this alcove studio is situated on the 2nd floor with northern exposure.
The space is charming with a classic modern renovation keeping the integrity of the the original detailing ie. the decorative fireplace and window shutters and fully renovating the bathroom and kitchen with modern finishes. It's sizable; with a lofty sized living/dining room, alcove full/queen size bedroom, and kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances.

At the moment there is no laundry in the building however there's Marmy laundry services located on Putnam & Malcolm X Blvd literally around the corner along with a Key Foods for groceries. Utica Ave (A/C lines) and Gates Ave (J/M/Z lines) are in equal distance from the apartment -- along with tons of amazing eateries, cafes/juice bars, and local bar/lounges like Chez Oskar, L'Antagoniste, Casablanca Cocktail lounge, Milky's just to name a few.

Pets or ok.

Virtual tour available upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 759 Jefferson Avenue have any available units?
759 Jefferson Avenue has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 759 Jefferson Avenue have?
Some of 759 Jefferson Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 759 Jefferson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
759 Jefferson Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 759 Jefferson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 759 Jefferson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 759 Jefferson Avenue offer parking?
No, 759 Jefferson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 759 Jefferson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 759 Jefferson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 759 Jefferson Avenue have a pool?
No, 759 Jefferson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 759 Jefferson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 759 Jefferson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 759 Jefferson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 759 Jefferson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 759 Jefferson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 759 Jefferson Avenue has units with air conditioning.
