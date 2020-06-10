759 Jefferson Avenue

Amenities

NO FEE Sunny & Spacious Alcove Studio Available in Stuyvesant Heights!



Located on a beautiful residential block in Stuyvesant Heights this alcove studio is situated on the 2nd floor with northern exposure.

The space is charming with a classic modern renovation keeping the integrity of the the original detailing ie. the decorative fireplace and window shutters and fully renovating the bathroom and kitchen with modern finishes. It's sizable; with a lofty sized living/dining room, alcove full/queen size bedroom, and kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances.



At the moment there is no laundry in the building however there's Marmy laundry services located on Putnam & Malcolm X Blvd literally around the corner along with a Key Foods for groceries. Utica Ave (A/C lines) and Gates Ave (J/M/Z lines) are in equal distance from the apartment -- along with tons of amazing eateries, cafes/juice bars, and local bar/lounges like Chez Oskar, L'Antagoniste, Casablanca Cocktail lounge, Milky's just to name a few.



Pets or ok.



Virtual tour available upon request.