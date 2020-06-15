All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 753 Carroll Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:07 PM

753 Carroll Street

753 Carroll Street · (718) 832-4155
Location

753 Carroll Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Great spacious 1100 SQFT 2 BEDS 2 BATHS ENTIRE floor of a brownstone two bedrooms, plus nook for a home office, two bathrooms in prime park Slope on Carroll street 1/2 a block from the park. Apartment features beautiful wood floors, high ceilings, great living room space off of a beautifully renovated kitchen, with the bedrooms set facing the tree lined Carroll street. This is a totally renovated apartment with brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new floors, Two bathrooms.Sorry no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 753 Carroll Street have any available units?
753 Carroll Street has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 753 Carroll Street currently offering any rent specials?
753 Carroll Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 753 Carroll Street pet-friendly?
No, 753 Carroll Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 753 Carroll Street offer parking?
No, 753 Carroll Street does not offer parking.
Does 753 Carroll Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 753 Carroll Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 753 Carroll Street have a pool?
No, 753 Carroll Street does not have a pool.
Does 753 Carroll Street have accessible units?
No, 753 Carroll Street does not have accessible units.
Does 753 Carroll Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 753 Carroll Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 753 Carroll Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 753 Carroll Street does not have units with air conditioning.
