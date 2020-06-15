753 Carroll Street

Amenities

Great spacious 1100 SQFT 2 BEDS 2 BATHS ENTIRE floor of a brownstone two bedrooms, plus nook for a home office, two bathrooms in prime park Slope on Carroll street 1/2 a block from the park. Apartment features beautiful wood floors, high ceilings, great living room space off of a beautifully renovated kitchen, with the bedrooms set facing the tree lined Carroll street. This is a totally renovated apartment with brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new floors, Two bathrooms.Sorry no pets.