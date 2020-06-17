Amenities

BACK ON THE MARKET! Virtual tours and videos available on request. Flexible move-in dates.



New Construction 1,053 square feet 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom with a large balcony situated in Prime Greenpoint!



Situated steps from McCarren Park, this sun-filled apartment features a fully renovated kitchen outfitted with a large island counter, renovated bathrooms, washer dryer in the unit, brand new heating and cooling systems, and a large private balcony. Non-adjacent bedrooms allow for maximum privacy and a large living to properly accommodate a dining area.



Floor through apartment situated on the 3rd floor of a walk-up building. Recessed lighting throughout and video intercom system.



Located at 75 Eckford Street, close to G trains and about 10 min walk to the L train.



Photos are virtually staged.