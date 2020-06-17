All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 75 Eckford Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
75 Eckford Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:39 PM

75 Eckford Street

75 Eckford Street · (917) 548-4255
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Greenpoint
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

75 Eckford Street, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Greenpoint

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-A · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
new construction
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
new construction
BACK ON THE MARKET! Virtual tours and videos available on request. Flexible move-in dates.

New Construction 1,053 square feet 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom with a large balcony situated in Prime Greenpoint!

Situated steps from McCarren Park, this sun-filled apartment features a fully renovated kitchen outfitted with a large island counter, renovated bathrooms, washer dryer in the unit, brand new heating and cooling systems, and a large private balcony. Non-adjacent bedrooms allow for maximum privacy and a large living to properly accommodate a dining area.

Floor through apartment situated on the 3rd floor of a walk-up building. Recessed lighting throughout and video intercom system.

Located at 75 Eckford Street, close to G trains and about 10 min walk to the L train.

Photos are virtually staged.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 Eckford Street have any available units?
75 Eckford Street has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 75 Eckford Street have?
Some of 75 Eckford Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 Eckford Street currently offering any rent specials?
75 Eckford Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 Eckford Street pet-friendly?
No, 75 Eckford Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 75 Eckford Street offer parking?
No, 75 Eckford Street does not offer parking.
Does 75 Eckford Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 75 Eckford Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 Eckford Street have a pool?
No, 75 Eckford Street does not have a pool.
Does 75 Eckford Street have accessible units?
No, 75 Eckford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 75 Eckford Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 75 Eckford Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 75 Eckford Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 75 Eckford Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 75 Eckford Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity