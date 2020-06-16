All apartments in Brooklyn
739 Fulton Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:11 PM

739 Fulton Street

739 Fulton Street · (718) 210-4018
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

739 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Fort Greene

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming nice size 2 bedroom apartment in Fort Greene. Located on fulton st steps away for all your daily and night life needs,Renovated and original details, high ceilings, hard wood floors and molding. Sunny, and spacious eat in kitchen with new appliances to come, large bedroom with a nice size smaller second bedroom with closet and renovated bathroom. Down the street from Atlantic Ave and Barclay Center. Just Steps away to the many great restaurants and cafes in Fort Greene, as well as, BAM. The 2/3/4/5/B/C/D/G/N/Q/R Trains.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 739 Fulton Street have any available units?
739 Fulton Street has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 739 Fulton Street currently offering any rent specials?
739 Fulton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 739 Fulton Street pet-friendly?
No, 739 Fulton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 739 Fulton Street offer parking?
No, 739 Fulton Street does not offer parking.
Does 739 Fulton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 739 Fulton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 739 Fulton Street have a pool?
No, 739 Fulton Street does not have a pool.
Does 739 Fulton Street have accessible units?
No, 739 Fulton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 739 Fulton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 739 Fulton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 739 Fulton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 739 Fulton Street does not have units with air conditioning.
