739 Fulton Street

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Charming nice size 2 bedroom apartment in Fort Greene. Located on fulton st steps away for all your daily and night life needs,Renovated and original details, high ceilings, hard wood floors and molding. Sunny, and spacious eat in kitchen with new appliances to come, large bedroom with a nice size smaller second bedroom with closet and renovated bathroom. Down the street from Atlantic Ave and Barclay Center. Just Steps away to the many great restaurants and cafes in Fort Greene, as well as, BAM. The 2/3/4/5/B/C/D/G/N/Q/R Trains.