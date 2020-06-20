Amenities

738 Manhattan Avenue is a jaw dropping 5,000~ square ft. commercial space in the heart of Greenpoint on Manhattan Avenue between Meserole and Norman Avenue. Make use of the entire 2nd floor with 50 ft. frontage - your business will have phenomenal window exposure to the highly trafficked Manhattan Avenue. The main studio area has impressive 17' ceilings and extra large south facing windows that allow amazing light all day long. Built in 1935, this building has had many lives, formally a Bar & Cabaret and Billiards hall, you can feel the Greenport history! Most recently used as a photo studio and office this space could be creatively used as an open co-working facility (perfect for social distancing), artist studio, community center, fitness and wellness center, spa, event space, and so much more. Come with your dreams and we will make it happen! Lease term is negotiable. No key money required. Landlord is open to the development of the roof for the use of exclusive outdoor space with stunning views of Manhattan. Will consider multiple users. Currently set up with split system AC's and plumbing for 2+ bathrooms. The unit is accessed by a private entrance and is one flight up in an extra-wide staircase. Location: 2 blocks in either direction from the G at Nassau & Greenpoint Ave. Citibike on the corner of Manhattan and Meserole or Manhattan and Greenpoint Avenue. L train at Bedford Avenue .7 miles away. Less than a mile from the India street Ferry station. 3 blocks from the waterfront and favorite neighborhood parks like Transmitter, McCarren, and McGorlick. Easily accessed from the BQE and bridges to LIC and Queens. Neighborhood hot spots include Peter Pan Donuts, Paulie G's Slice Shop, Greenpoint Lofts, Naked Dog, Achilles Heel, and many many more.