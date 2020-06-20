All apartments in Brooklyn
738 Manhattan Avenue

738 Manhattan Avenue · (917) 704-4003
Location

738 Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Greenpoint

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$15,000

Studio · 3 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
air conditioning
pool table
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool table
hot tub
738 Manhattan Avenue is a jaw dropping 5,000~ square ft. commercial space in the heart of Greenpoint on Manhattan Avenue between Meserole and Norman Avenue. Make use of the entire 2nd floor with 50 ft. frontage - your business will have phenomenal window exposure to the highly trafficked Manhattan Avenue. The main studio area has impressive 17' ceilings and extra large south facing windows that allow amazing light all day long. Built in 1935, this building has had many lives, formally a Bar & Cabaret and Billiards hall, you can feel the Greenport history! Most recently used as a photo studio and office this space could be creatively used as an open co-working facility (perfect for social distancing), artist studio, community center, fitness and wellness center, spa, event space, and so much more. Come with your dreams and we will make it happen! Lease term is negotiable. No key money required. Landlord is open to the development of the roof for the use of exclusive outdoor space with stunning views of Manhattan. Will consider multiple users. Currently set up with split system AC's and plumbing for 2+ bathrooms. The unit is accessed by a private entrance and is one flight up in an extra-wide staircase. Location: 2 blocks in either direction from the G at Nassau & Greenpoint Ave. Citibike on the corner of Manhattan and Meserole or Manhattan and Greenpoint Avenue. L train at Bedford Avenue .7 miles away. Less than a mile from the India street Ferry station. 3 blocks from the waterfront and favorite neighborhood parks like Transmitter, McCarren, and McGorlick. Easily accessed from the BQE and bridges to LIC and Queens. Neighborhood hot spots include Peter Pan Donuts, Paulie G's Slice Shop, Greenpoint Lofts, Naked Dog, Achilles Heel, and many many more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 738 Manhattan Avenue have any available units?
738 Manhattan Avenue has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 738 Manhattan Avenue have?
Some of 738 Manhattan Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 738 Manhattan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
738 Manhattan Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 738 Manhattan Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 738 Manhattan Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 738 Manhattan Avenue offer parking?
No, 738 Manhattan Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 738 Manhattan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 738 Manhattan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 738 Manhattan Avenue have a pool?
No, 738 Manhattan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 738 Manhattan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 738 Manhattan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 738 Manhattan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 738 Manhattan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 738 Manhattan Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 738 Manhattan Avenue has units with air conditioning.
