735 Washington Avenue
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:01 PM

735 Washington Avenue

735 Washington Avenue · (212) 688-1000 ext. 504
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

735 Washington Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Prospect Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-A · Avail. now

$3,395

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Sweet and Sunny, Absolutely gigantic duplex two story floor through garden two bedroom easily converted to three bedroom apartment is available for July 1 move in date. High ceilings, hardwood floors, kitchen has a dishwasher, giant back patio and garden(garden is shared with 1B).
The parlor level has a king sized bedroom with windows and huge closets, a full bathroom with tub/shower, a full kitchen with a dishwasher, a living room and dining room area, and a queen sized bedroom with windows and huge closets. The garden level room which you enter from the upstairs living room area has a 400 square foot long room with a half bathroom and at the other end a glass door which leads out to the patio and garden area.
This is the ultimate location just a few blocks to Prospect Park, the museum, library, botanical garden. Steps to the best restaurants, bars, cafes and shopping in Prospect Heights, Crown Heights and Prospect Park and walking distance to Fort Greene and Clinton Hill.
Only a few blocks to the B, Q, 2, 3 and 4 trains and a block to the S train.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 735 Washington Avenue have any available units?
735 Washington Avenue has a unit available for $3,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 735 Washington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
735 Washington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 735 Washington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 735 Washington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 735 Washington Avenue offer parking?
No, 735 Washington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 735 Washington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 735 Washington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 735 Washington Avenue have a pool?
No, 735 Washington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 735 Washington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 735 Washington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 735 Washington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 735 Washington Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 735 Washington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 735 Washington Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
