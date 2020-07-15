735 Washington Avenue

Amenities

Sweet and Sunny, Absolutely gigantic duplex two story floor through garden two bedroom easily converted to three bedroom apartment is available for July 1 move in date. High ceilings, hardwood floors, kitchen has a dishwasher, giant back patio and garden(garden is shared with 1B).

The parlor level has a king sized bedroom with windows and huge closets, a full bathroom with tub/shower, a full kitchen with a dishwasher, a living room and dining room area, and a queen sized bedroom with windows and huge closets. The garden level room which you enter from the upstairs living room area has a 400 square foot long room with a half bathroom and at the other end a glass door which leads out to the patio and garden area.

This is the ultimate location just a few blocks to Prospect Park, the museum, library, botanical garden. Steps to the best restaurants, bars, cafes and shopping in Prospect Heights, Crown Heights and Prospect Park and walking distance to Fort Greene and Clinton Hill.

Only a few blocks to the B, Q, 2, 3 and 4 trains and a block to the S train.