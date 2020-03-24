735 Franklin Avenue

Amenities
This spacious duplex in the heart of Crown Heights has everything you are looking for. Recently renovated, this lovely apartment comes with a washer/dryer, dishwasher and private backyard. Officially a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home, this apartment offers an additional 400+ square feet of finished rec room space on the lower level suitable for a variety of uses. On the main level, enter into the large and bright living room, which flows into a large kitchen (with dishwasher and microwave included), full bathroom, and finally two bedrooms in the rear. Access to the backyard is through the larger bedroom. Downstairs is a large finished space with many possibilities, as well as a second bathroom and washer/dryer. Perfectly located on Franklin Avenue, both the 2/3 and 4/5 express trains are a short walk away. The Brooklyn Museum, Botanic Gardens, Prospect Park and many restaurants are nearby. Heat and hot water included.