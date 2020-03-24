735 Franklin Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities

This spacious duplex in the heart of Crown Heights has everything you are looking for. Recently renovated, this lovely apartment comes with a washer/dryer, dishwasher and private backyard. Officially a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home, this apartment offers an additional 400+ square feet of finished rec room space on the lower level suitable for a variety of uses. On the main level, enter into the large and bright living room, which flows into a large kitchen (with dishwasher and microwave included), full bathroom, and finally two bedrooms in the rear. Access to the backyard is through the larger bedroom. Downstairs is a large finished space with many possibilities, as well as a second bathroom and washer/dryer. Perfectly located on Franklin Avenue, both the 2/3 and 4/5 express trains are a short walk away. The Brooklyn Museum, Botanic Gardens, Prospect Park and many restaurants are nearby. Heat and hot water included.