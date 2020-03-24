All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:17 PM

735 Franklin Avenue

735 Franklin Avenue · (718) 765-3862
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

735 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Crown Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This spacious duplex in the heart of Crown Heights has everything you are looking for. Recently renovated, this lovely apartment comes with a washer/dryer, dishwasher and private backyard. Officially a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home, this apartment offers an additional 400+ square feet of finished rec room space on the lower level suitable for a variety of uses. On the main level, enter into the large and bright living room, which flows into a large kitchen (with dishwasher and microwave included), full bathroom, and finally two bedrooms in the rear. Access to the backyard is through the larger bedroom. Downstairs is a large finished space with many possibilities, as well as a second bathroom and washer/dryer. Perfectly located on Franklin Avenue, both the 2/3 and 4/5 express trains are a short walk away. The Brooklyn Museum, Botanic Gardens, Prospect Park and many restaurants are nearby. Heat and hot water included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 735 Franklin Avenue have any available units?
735 Franklin Avenue has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 735 Franklin Avenue have?
Some of 735 Franklin Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 735 Franklin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
735 Franklin Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 735 Franklin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 735 Franklin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 735 Franklin Avenue offer parking?
No, 735 Franklin Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 735 Franklin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 735 Franklin Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 735 Franklin Avenue have a pool?
No, 735 Franklin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 735 Franklin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 735 Franklin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 735 Franklin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 735 Franklin Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 735 Franklin Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 735 Franklin Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
