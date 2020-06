Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr concierge elevator on-site laundry

Awesome studio apartment in a fantastic Art-Deco Brooklyn Heights Elevator Building. The building features a live-in super, 24-hour concierge. and laundry facilities. The unit is newly renovated and features a private terrace with amazing views. Conveniently located near the 2, 3, A, and C trains and only a few minutes away from Lower Manhattan! The historic Brooklyn Bridge is only a few blocks away!



Will not last long, so call today...