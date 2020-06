Amenities

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

NO BROKERS FEE!!! Stunning and newly renovated 3 bedroom apartment available for rent in Bergen Beach! Some features include a fully finished basement with an extra kitchen, two and a half bathrooms, custom made closets, large front patio, huge gated backyard, camera security system and so much more... must come see! Income and credit verification is a must. Please email me with any inquiries and private showings.