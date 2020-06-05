715 Ocean Parkway

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible elevator parking bike storage garage

This modern 2 bedroom apartment features a new open kitchen, multiple exposures of green tree views and a really great spacious layout. The entry opens into a large usable foyer that easily doubles as a home office or dining area, coupled with the large living area, a variety of useful layouts are possible. The open kitchen really makes the living space feel cohesive and is great for entertaining. The kitchen has a window and is outfitted with tons of storage, gracious counter space and stainless appliances including a dishwasher. The bedrooms are perfectly located on opposite ends of the apartment one bright and sunny being on the corner of the building with 2 exposures, the master being a bit larger but more serene and outfitted with 2 closets. The bath is tiled, has a new vanity and also has a window. There are multiple closets for ample storage and hardwood floors throughout.