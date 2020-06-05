715 Ocean Parkway

Amenities
This modern 2 bedroom apartment features a new open kitchen, multiple exposures of green tree views and a really great spacious layout. The entry opens into a large usable foyer that easily doubles as a home office or dining area, coupled with the large living area, a variety of useful layouts are possible. The open kitchen really makes the living space feel cohesive and is great for entertaining. The kitchen has a window and is outfitted with tons of storage, gracious counter space and stainless appliances including a dishwasher. The bedrooms are perfectly located on opposite ends of the apartment one bright and sunny being on the corner of the building with 2 exposures, the master being a bit larger but more serene and outfitted with 2 closets. The bath is tiled, has a new vanity and also has a window. There are multiple closets for ample storage and hardwood floors throughout.