All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 715 Ocean Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
715 Ocean Parkway
Last updated July 2 2020 at 8:27 AM

715 Ocean Parkway

715 Ocean Parkway · (718) 284-4400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

715 Ocean Parkway, Brooklyn, NY 11230
Kensington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
parking
bike storage
garage
This modern 2 bedroom apartment features a new open kitchen, multiple exposures of green tree views and a really great spacious layout. The entry opens into a large usable foyer that easily doubles as a home office or dining area, coupled with the large living area, a variety of useful layouts are possible. The open kitchen really makes the living space feel cohesive and is great for entertaining. The kitchen has a window and is outfitted with tons of storage, gracious counter space and stainless appliances including a dishwasher. The bedrooms are perfectly located on opposite ends of the apartment one bright and sunny being on the corner of the building with 2 exposures, the master being a bit larger but more serene and outfitted with 2 closets. The bath is tiled, has a new vanity and also has a window. There are multiple closets for ample storage and hardwood floors throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 Ocean Parkway have any available units?
715 Ocean Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 715 Ocean Parkway have?
Some of 715 Ocean Parkway's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 Ocean Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
715 Ocean Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 Ocean Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 715 Ocean Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 715 Ocean Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 715 Ocean Parkway offers parking.
Does 715 Ocean Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 Ocean Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 Ocean Parkway have a pool?
No, 715 Ocean Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 715 Ocean Parkway have accessible units?
Yes, 715 Ocean Parkway has accessible units.
Does 715 Ocean Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 715 Ocean Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 715 Ocean Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 715 Ocean Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 715 Ocean Parkway?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity