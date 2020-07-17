712 Union Street

Amenities

Home sweet home! This incredible flex three bedroom duplex sits on the top two floors of a beautifully maintained Brownstone in prime North Park Slope. The home features an ideal layout with an eat-in kitchen, expansive living area anchored by a lovely decorative brick fireplace, sun kissed dining room and private roof deck perfect for entertaining or a quiet night grilling dinner at home. Upstairs houses two bedrooms tucked quietly away from the living area each with ample closet space. The unit also features hardwood floors throughout, multiple exposures allowing light and air to flow through the space, a stunning cook's kitchen with stainless steel appliances and laundry room in the lower level. Come and enjoy this amazing home in an unbeatable location! A stone's throw from all of the neighborhoods fine dining and shopping along bustling 5th and 7th Avenues. A short distance to coveted Prospect Park which is filled with entertainment from bike/jogging paths, ball fields and playgrounds. Also, for your commute, express trains (3/2, B/Q and R) are just steps away! What more could you want! Pets on approval. Heat/hot water and gas included in the rent.