Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

712 Union Street

712 Union Street · (631) 338-0979
Location

712 Union Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$4,195

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
playground
bbq/grill
Home sweet home! This incredible flex three bedroom duplex sits on the top two floors of a beautifully maintained Brownstone in prime North Park Slope. The home features an ideal layout with an eat-in kitchen, expansive living area anchored by a lovely decorative brick fireplace, sun kissed dining room and private roof deck perfect for entertaining or a quiet night grilling dinner at home. Upstairs houses two bedrooms tucked quietly away from the living area each with ample closet space. The unit also features hardwood floors throughout, multiple exposures allowing light and air to flow through the space, a stunning cook's kitchen with stainless steel appliances and laundry room in the lower level. Come and enjoy this amazing home in an unbeatable location! A stone's throw from all of the neighborhoods fine dining and shopping along bustling 5th and 7th Avenues. A short distance to coveted Prospect Park which is filled with entertainment from bike/jogging paths, ball fields and playgrounds. Also, for your commute, express trains (3/2, B/Q and R) are just steps away! What more could you want! Pets on approval. Heat/hot water and gas included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 Union Street have any available units?
712 Union Street has a unit available for $4,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 712 Union Street have?
Some of 712 Union Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 712 Union Street currently offering any rent specials?
712 Union Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 Union Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 712 Union Street is pet friendly.
Does 712 Union Street offer parking?
No, 712 Union Street does not offer parking.
Does 712 Union Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 712 Union Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 Union Street have a pool?
No, 712 Union Street does not have a pool.
Does 712 Union Street have accessible units?
No, 712 Union Street does not have accessible units.
Does 712 Union Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 712 Union Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 712 Union Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 712 Union Street does not have units with air conditioning.
