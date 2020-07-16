All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 709 Grand St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
709 Grand St
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

709 Grand St

709 Grand Street · (347) 403-3200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Williamsburg
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

709 Grand Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$4,445

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
*VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE -- PLEASE INQUIRE WITH JAMES*

*No Fee & One Month Free*

*Truly one of the best three-bedroom apartments in Williamsburg currently on the market. Charming and renovated with high ceilings, spacious bedrooms, in-unit laundry and tons of storage space.*

Introducing 709 Grand Street, a private two-unit boutique building that has been masterfully gut-renovated, yet pays homage to the vibe of old Brooklyn. Each floor-through modern apartment offers three spacious bedrooms, two full stunning bathrooms, and a washer/dryer.

The units feature wide-plank white oak flooring, soaring 10-foot-plus ceilings, and large sound-proof windows which flood the space with natural light. The large bedrooms each have their own spacious closets and bonus overhead storage and can easily fit one queen and two king beds.

The beautiful industrial chic kitchens showcase quartz countertops, and stainless steel Maytag appliances, including dishwashers and microwaves. The waterfall island opens up to a bright and open living room. Each apartment has energy efficient HVAC heating and air conditioning units and ceiling fans.

The second floor unit features an ornamental fireplace and exposed brick walls, all original to the building and two large entry closets. The top floor unit boasts a bonus space that can be used for dining or a work station, well lit by a skylight.

The building is located along bustling Grand Street, with easy access to numerous shops, cafes, restaurants, and bars. Manhattan is minutes away, as the property is only two blocks from the Grand Street L train station. The Graham Avenue shopping corridor and Graham stop on the L train are also in close proximity.

Highlights:

In-Unit Washer/Dryer
High Ceilings
A Lot of Closet Space
Stainless Steel Appliances, Including Dishwasher & Microwave
Ceiling Fans
Hardwood Floors

Available August 1st. The apartment is occupied until the end of July, so out of health and safety concerns, in-person visits are only allowed after the current tenants move out.

Net-effective rent advertised after one month free on a 12-month lease; gross monthly rent is $4,850.

*This unit is two flights up and the photos were taken in both units in the building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 Grand St have any available units?
709 Grand St has a unit available for $4,445 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 709 Grand St have?
Some of 709 Grand St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 Grand St currently offering any rent specials?
709 Grand St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 Grand St pet-friendly?
No, 709 Grand St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 709 Grand St offer parking?
No, 709 Grand St does not offer parking.
Does 709 Grand St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 709 Grand St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 Grand St have a pool?
No, 709 Grand St does not have a pool.
Does 709 Grand St have accessible units?
No, 709 Grand St does not have accessible units.
Does 709 Grand St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 709 Grand St has units with dishwashers.
Does 709 Grand St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 709 Grand St has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 709 Grand St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
335 Carroll
335 Carroll Street
Brooklyn, NY 11231
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity