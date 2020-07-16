709 Grand St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

*VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE -- PLEASE INQUIRE WITH JAMES*



*No Fee & One Month Free*



*Truly one of the best three-bedroom apartments in Williamsburg currently on the market. Charming and renovated with high ceilings, spacious bedrooms, in-unit laundry and tons of storage space.*



Introducing 709 Grand Street, a private two-unit boutique building that has been masterfully gut-renovated, yet pays homage to the vibe of old Brooklyn. Each floor-through modern apartment offers three spacious bedrooms, two full stunning bathrooms, and a washer/dryer.



The units feature wide-plank white oak flooring, soaring 10-foot-plus ceilings, and large sound-proof windows which flood the space with natural light. The large bedrooms each have their own spacious closets and bonus overhead storage and can easily fit one queen and two king beds.



The beautiful industrial chic kitchens showcase quartz countertops, and stainless steel Maytag appliances, including dishwashers and microwaves. The waterfall island opens up to a bright and open living room. Each apartment has energy efficient HVAC heating and air conditioning units and ceiling fans.



The second floor unit features an ornamental fireplace and exposed brick walls, all original to the building and two large entry closets. The top floor unit boasts a bonus space that can be used for dining or a work station, well lit by a skylight.



The building is located along bustling Grand Street, with easy access to numerous shops, cafes, restaurants, and bars. Manhattan is minutes away, as the property is only two blocks from the Grand Street L train station. The Graham Avenue shopping corridor and Graham stop on the L train are also in close proximity.



Highlights:



In-Unit Washer/Dryer

High Ceilings

A Lot of Closet Space

Stainless Steel Appliances, Including Dishwasher & Microwave

Ceiling Fans

Hardwood Floors



Available August 1st. The apartment is occupied until the end of July, so out of health and safety concerns, in-person visits are only allowed after the current tenants move out.



Net-effective rent advertised after one month free on a 12-month lease; gross monthly rent is $4,850.



*This unit is two flights up and the photos were taken in both units in the building.