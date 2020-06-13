All apartments in Brooklyn
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

70 Washington Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
DUMBO

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7-N · Avail. now

$7,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Enjoy ideal Dumbo living in this spacious and bright oversized one bedroom loft with interior home office, currently used as a second bedroom, in one of the neighborhood's premier luxury condominium buildings.

Spanning 1,331 square feet, this beautifully designed home offers room to stretch out and relax alongside great light, gleaming hardwood floors, and soaring 11+ foot ceilings. There are four closets, and a laundry room that offers additional storage and in-unit washer and dryer. There's plenty of room for gracious living and dining areas in this bright oversized great room while the open chef's kitchen attends to meals with sleek cabinetry and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances.

The western facing master bedroom is a great spot to watch the sun set. The relaxing master bathroom with jetted soaking tub, separate glass shower and large double vanity is comfortable and luxurious.

Built in 1911, 70 Washington Street is an Industrial Neo-Classical building spanning the entire block between York and Front streets. Located within the Dumbo Historic District, this structure was once part of "Gairville," a collection of buildings controlled by Robert Gair, an innovator in cardboard packaging. Converted to condominium use in 2005, 70 Washington offers full-time doorman and concierge service, live-in superintendent, gym, package room and a gorgeous roof deck. Here, coveted DUMBO amenities including fine dining, nightlife, shopping and boutique fitness centers run alongside fantastic open space at Cadman Plaza and sprawling waterfront Brooklyn Bridge Park. Transportation is excellent with F, A/C, R, 2/3 and 4/5 trains, plus ferry service at Fulton Ferry Landing, all nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 Washington Street have any available units?
70 Washington Street has a unit available for $7,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 70 Washington Street have?
Some of 70 Washington Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 Washington Street currently offering any rent specials?
70 Washington Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 Washington Street pet-friendly?
No, 70 Washington Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 70 Washington Street offer parking?
Yes, 70 Washington Street does offer parking.
Does 70 Washington Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 70 Washington Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 Washington Street have a pool?
No, 70 Washington Street does not have a pool.
Does 70 Washington Street have accessible units?
No, 70 Washington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 70 Washington Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 70 Washington Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 70 Washington Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 70 Washington Street has units with air conditioning.
