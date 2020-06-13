Amenities

Enjoy ideal Dumbo living in this spacious and bright oversized one bedroom loft with interior home office, currently used as a second bedroom, in one of the neighborhood's premier luxury condominium buildings.



Spanning 1,331 square feet, this beautifully designed home offers room to stretch out and relax alongside great light, gleaming hardwood floors, and soaring 11+ foot ceilings. There are four closets, and a laundry room that offers additional storage and in-unit washer and dryer. There's plenty of room for gracious living and dining areas in this bright oversized great room while the open chef's kitchen attends to meals with sleek cabinetry and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances.



The western facing master bedroom is a great spot to watch the sun set. The relaxing master bathroom with jetted soaking tub, separate glass shower and large double vanity is comfortable and luxurious.



Built in 1911, 70 Washington Street is an Industrial Neo-Classical building spanning the entire block between York and Front streets. Located within the Dumbo Historic District, this structure was once part of "Gairville," a collection of buildings controlled by Robert Gair, an innovator in cardboard packaging. Converted to condominium use in 2005, 70 Washington offers full-time doorman and concierge service, live-in superintendent, gym, package room and a gorgeous roof deck. Here, coveted DUMBO amenities including fine dining, nightlife, shopping and boutique fitness centers run alongside fantastic open space at Cadman Plaza and sprawling waterfront Brooklyn Bridge Park. Transportation is excellent with F, A/C, R, 2/3 and 4/5 trains, plus ferry service at Fulton Ferry Landing, all nearby.