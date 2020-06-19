70 Lenox Road

Amenities

Residence 6G is truly a beautiful home. The grand and spacious two bedroom, two bathroom home features gorgeous, original details throughout, rambling spaces, generous amounts of natural light and a beautifully renovated kitchen. Upon entry you are greeted by a substantial foyer that provides ample space for you to store items or create a home office. The living room is expansive and has two large windows bringing in natural light. The newly renovated kitchen features an eat in space that can comfortably fit a table seating six. This room also receives tremendous natural light from an oversized window. As you pass back through the foyer and down the hall, you'll connect to the bedroom wing of the apartment. The bedrooms are generously proportioned and offer great storage. The master bedroom is located at the corner of the building and receives double exposures. This bedroom also features its own en suite bathroom. Lastly, there is a beautifully renovated second bathroom that is shared with the rest of the apartment. This cooperative apartment is conveniently located with easy access to Flatbush Avenue and all of the shops and amenities it has to offer. It is also a short distance from the Q express train at Parkside Avenue. You can be in Prospect Park in mere minutes. The elevator building is rich in historic details and offers a laundry room in the basement. Requires board approval. No pets please.