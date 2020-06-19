All apartments in Brooklyn
70 Lenox Road

70 Lenox Road · (718) 832-4152
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

70 Lenox Road, Brooklyn, NY 11226
Flatbush

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit G6 · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
Residence 6G is truly a beautiful home. The grand and spacious two bedroom, two bathroom home features gorgeous, original details throughout, rambling spaces, generous amounts of natural light and a beautifully renovated kitchen. Upon entry you are greeted by a substantial foyer that provides ample space for you to store items or create a home office. The living room is expansive and has two large windows bringing in natural light. The newly renovated kitchen features an eat in space that can comfortably fit a table seating six. This room also receives tremendous natural light from an oversized window. As you pass back through the foyer and down the hall, you'll connect to the bedroom wing of the apartment. The bedrooms are generously proportioned and offer great storage. The master bedroom is located at the corner of the building and receives double exposures. This bedroom also features its own en suite bathroom. Lastly, there is a beautifully renovated second bathroom that is shared with the rest of the apartment. This cooperative apartment is conveniently located with easy access to Flatbush Avenue and all of the shops and amenities it has to offer. It is also a short distance from the Q express train at Parkside Avenue. You can be in Prospect Park in mere minutes. The elevator building is rich in historic details and offers a laundry room in the basement. Requires board approval. No pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 Lenox Road have any available units?
70 Lenox Road has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 70 Lenox Road currently offering any rent specials?
70 Lenox Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 Lenox Road pet-friendly?
No, 70 Lenox Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 70 Lenox Road offer parking?
No, 70 Lenox Road does not offer parking.
Does 70 Lenox Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 70 Lenox Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 Lenox Road have a pool?
No, 70 Lenox Road does not have a pool.
Does 70 Lenox Road have accessible units?
No, 70 Lenox Road does not have accessible units.
Does 70 Lenox Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 70 Lenox Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 70 Lenox Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 70 Lenox Road does not have units with air conditioning.
