Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel some paid utils range refrigerator

The Best You've Never Had.Shown By Appointment Only. 698 Lexington Avenue Apt. 2 is everything you dream of having when you're living in Brooklyn--sprawling living spaces, spacious bedrooms, big bathrooms, washer/dryer, and outdoor space. And once you have it, you'll never go back. And heat, hot water and gas are included! This is home. This sprawling 3-bed, 2.5-bath duplex residence in a townhouse boast 1700SF over two floors, with a 100SF outdoor deck off the kitchen, and a grand living space. The kitchen is a feature all by itself. It is windowed with a chef-worthy stainless steel appliance package, inclusive of a 5-burner stove, 36-inch double door fridge, and Washer/Dryer. Whether you love to entertain or just want enough wall space to hang all of your art and house your decor, you can have it here. The sleeping quarters are equally compelling--generously proportioned bedrooms with great separation, two amazing full bathrooms, and superb natural light. 698 Lexington Avenue is located on a beautiful block in Bedford Stuyvesant near some of Brooklyn's best. It's great transportation options--the J,M,Z,A Trains and Multiple Buses--are complemented by the amazing restaurants and shops of Bedford Stuyvesant and nearby Bushwick, Williamsburg, and Clinton Hill. Welcome to home, great, home. Find Your Sweet Spot.