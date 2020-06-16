All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
698 Lexington Avenue
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:59 AM

698 Lexington Avenue

698 Lexington Avenue · (718) 210-4009
Location

698 Lexington Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
The Best You've Never Had.Shown By Appointment Only. 698 Lexington Avenue Apt. 2 is everything you dream of having when you're living in Brooklyn--sprawling living spaces, spacious bedrooms, big bathrooms, washer/dryer, and outdoor space. And once you have it, you'll never go back. And heat, hot water and gas are included! This is home. This sprawling 3-bed, 2.5-bath duplex residence in a townhouse boast 1700SF over two floors, with a 100SF outdoor deck off the kitchen, and a grand living space. The kitchen is a feature all by itself. It is windowed with a chef-worthy stainless steel appliance package, inclusive of a 5-burner stove, 36-inch double door fridge, and Washer/Dryer. Whether you love to entertain or just want enough wall space to hang all of your art and house your decor, you can have it here. The sleeping quarters are equally compelling--generously proportioned bedrooms with great separation, two amazing full bathrooms, and superb natural light. 698 Lexington Avenue is located on a beautiful block in Bedford Stuyvesant near some of Brooklyn's best. It's great transportation options--the J,M,Z,A Trains and Multiple Buses--are complemented by the amazing restaurants and shops of Bedford Stuyvesant and nearby Bushwick, Williamsburg, and Clinton Hill. Welcome to home, great, home. Find Your Sweet Spot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 698 Lexington Avenue have any available units?
698 Lexington Avenue has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 698 Lexington Avenue have?
Some of 698 Lexington Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 698 Lexington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
698 Lexington Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 698 Lexington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 698 Lexington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 698 Lexington Avenue offer parking?
No, 698 Lexington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 698 Lexington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 698 Lexington Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 698 Lexington Avenue have a pool?
No, 698 Lexington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 698 Lexington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 698 Lexington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 698 Lexington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 698 Lexington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 698 Lexington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 698 Lexington Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
