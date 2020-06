Amenities

Freshly renovated two bedroom apartments with brand new everything. Very bright apartment with hardwood floors and recently updated kitchen and bathroom. Bedrooms are in front and in back on sperate sides of the apartment. The unit is perfectly located in Clinton Hill close by shops and restaurants on Myrtle Ave. Call or Email anytime to view. #realestatedoneright***Virtual tour available upon request!!!***