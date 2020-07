Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

This is the apartment youve been dreaming about! 1 bedroom with a spacious living/ kitchen and full bedroom, plus private roof deck. Other features include Hardwood floors, Central air, lots of light, open kitchen, stainless steel appliances.Blocks from the Shuttle train which leads either to Franklin Avenue Train Station for the C train or Franklin Avenue Train Station for the 2, 3, 4, 5 trains.Call to see your apartment today!