678 Union Street

Park Slope Beautifully furnished one bedroom apartment with washer/dryer in the apartment, great closet space, additional storage. This apartment includes it all. new linens, dishes, utensils, extra storage space,etc. The bathroom has a large jacuzzi tub. Very Sunny with a great open view of the Williamsburg Saving Bank. Just bring your suitcase and enjoy living in beautiful Park Slope. Avail ASAP Term is min 3 months and up to 6 months. 1/2 block to the Union Street R & M trains, shops and restaurants on 5th avenue. 4 blocks to Prospect Park $2300. SOrry absolutely NO PETS