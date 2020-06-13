All apartments in Brooklyn
678 Union Street
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:35 PM

678 Union Street

678 Union Street · (718) 923-8018
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Brooklyn
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
2 Bedrooms
Studio Apartments
Location

678 Union Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3A · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
extra storage
furnished
Unit Amenities
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Park Slope Beautifully furnished one bedroom apartment with washer/dryer in the apartment, great closet space, additional storage. This apartment includes it all. new linens, dishes, utensils, extra storage space,etc. The bathroom has a large jacuzzi tub. Very Sunny with a great open view of the Williamsburg Saving Bank. Just bring your suitcase and enjoy living in beautiful Park Slope. Avail ASAP Term is min 3 months and up to 6 months. 1/2 block to the Union Street R & M trains, shops and restaurants on 5th avenue. 4 blocks to Prospect Park $2300. SOrry absolutely NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 678 Union Street have any available units?
678 Union Street has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 678 Union Street currently offering any rent specials?
678 Union Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 678 Union Street pet-friendly?
No, 678 Union Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 678 Union Street offer parking?
No, 678 Union Street does not offer parking.
Does 678 Union Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 678 Union Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 678 Union Street have a pool?
No, 678 Union Street does not have a pool.
Does 678 Union Street have accessible units?
No, 678 Union Street does not have accessible units.
Does 678 Union Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 678 Union Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 678 Union Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 678 Union Street does not have units with air conditioning.
