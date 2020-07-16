670 Greene Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace bbq/grill some paid utils

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Available Now. This spacious and sunny 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom beauty is a rare gem. A sunny living room and huge kitchen are centrally located with both queen size bedrooms on opposite ends of the apartment. When entering the apartment, you immediately walk into a bright kitchen with plenty of counter space and storage. A large skylight allows an abundance of natural light to flood the room. Next to the kitchen is a good size living room with an original fireplace and antique chandelier. The first bedroom with a closet is just to the right of the living area. Down the hall, is the rear bedroom and a little further is the a windowed bathroom. There's hardwood flooring throughout and heat and hot water are included in the monthly rent. Pets are welcome! Another bonus is the shared front patio that allows for barbecuing!"Greene" Avenue describes this block perfectly! This street is lined with exquisite brownstone homes and close to all. Herbert Von King Park is is only 1 block away. The Bedford-Nostrand G is located 1 block away from the other side of the park. Neighborhood favorites include Brooklyn Blend, Black Swan, Bed-Vyne Brew, and so much more!