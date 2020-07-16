All apartments in Brooklyn
670 Greene Avenue

670 Greene Avenue · (718) 422-2555
Location

670 Greene Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Available Now. This spacious and sunny 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom beauty is a rare gem. A sunny living room and huge kitchen are centrally located with both queen size bedrooms on opposite ends of the apartment. When entering the apartment, you immediately walk into a bright kitchen with plenty of counter space and storage. A large skylight allows an abundance of natural light to flood the room. Next to the kitchen is a good size living room with an original fireplace and antique chandelier. The first bedroom with a closet is just to the right of the living area. Down the hall, is the rear bedroom and a little further is the a windowed bathroom. There's hardwood flooring throughout and heat and hot water are included in the monthly rent. Pets are welcome! Another bonus is the shared front patio that allows for barbecuing!"Greene" Avenue describes this block perfectly! This street is lined with exquisite brownstone homes and close to all. Herbert Von King Park is is only 1 block away. The Bedford-Nostrand G is located 1 block away from the other side of the park. Neighborhood favorites include Brooklyn Blend, Black Swan, Bed-Vyne Brew, and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 670 Greene Avenue have any available units?
670 Greene Avenue has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 670 Greene Avenue have?
Some of 670 Greene Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 670 Greene Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
670 Greene Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 670 Greene Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 670 Greene Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 670 Greene Avenue offer parking?
No, 670 Greene Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 670 Greene Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 670 Greene Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 670 Greene Avenue have a pool?
No, 670 Greene Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 670 Greene Avenue have accessible units?
No, 670 Greene Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 670 Greene Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 670 Greene Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 670 Greene Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 670 Greene Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
