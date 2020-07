Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Modern and large 4 bedroom BALCONY apartment - Great layout with two living areas - second living space is a upper level loft room! - Gorgeous views from all bedrooms!- Located just off the J M Z trains at Myrtle Broadway stop and short walk to the L Jefferson or Morgan Stops.Super layout, two floor apartment on top floor (4th) of building with gorgeous roof top access!Central air and heatFour large bedrooms, each of them with BIG windows and closetsGorgeous skyline views from each roomTwo spacious living rooms, one is a open loft room great for creative space!Laundry in buildingModern kitchen appliances with DishwasherTall ceilingVideo intercom systemNO BROKERS FEE - Showing by appointmentPets Allowed * Upon approvalGuarantors AcceptedRoof DeckLaundry Room in the building Central air and heatDishwasherPatioBalconyDeckTerrace