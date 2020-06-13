All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

651 New York Avenue

651 New York Ave · (917) 615-7517
Location

651 New York Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11203
East Flatbush

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 307 · Avail. now

$2,375

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
gym
playground
elevator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
playground
garage
media room
tennis court
One Bedroom Unit in the innovative Hello New York condominium building. The perfect blend of modern sophistication and rustic charm, it features a private keyed elevator elegantly framed by reclaimed wood that opens into the apartment, sleek polished concrete floors, and triple-paned floor-to-ceiling doors and windows that easily expand your entertainment space outdoors. The kitchens are beautiful yet functional with white lacquer cabinets, Bosch and Blomberg appliances and Caesarstone countertops. Scandinavian-inspired bathrooms outfitted with rainfall showers, Carrara white marble vanity counters with Kohler vessel sinks, Isenberg faucets and fixtures, and deep soaking tubs allow you to unwind after a busy day. Washer-dryer and energy-efficient ductless heating and cooling systems, along with a fully-equipped gym provide added convenience and comfort.

Residents describe Prospect Lefferts Gardens as convenient, vibrant, architecturally beautiful, and a place where people still say Hi. Nearby Prospect Park offers an abundance of amenities to enjoy outside that include bicycle paths, tennis courts, baseball fields, boat rentals, playgrounds, a drummers circle, roller skating rink, and splash pad that converts to an ice skating rink at the LeFrak Center. When you prefer to be indoors, the newly restored Kings Theater features a full calendar of events year round. Foodies will appreciate the diverse options that range from authentic brick oven pizza to more exotic fare. And for Manhattan commuters, the 2/5 trains are practically at your doorstep. Pets on a case-by-case basis

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 651 New York Avenue have any available units?
651 New York Avenue has a unit available for $2,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 651 New York Avenue have?
Some of 651 New York Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 651 New York Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
651 New York Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 651 New York Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 651 New York Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 651 New York Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 651 New York Avenue does offer parking.
Does 651 New York Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 651 New York Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 651 New York Avenue have a pool?
No, 651 New York Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 651 New York Avenue have accessible units?
No, 651 New York Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 651 New York Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 651 New York Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 651 New York Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 651 New York Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
