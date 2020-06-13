651 New York Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage gym playground elevator

One Bedroom Unit in the innovative Hello New York condominium building. The perfect blend of modern sophistication and rustic charm, it features a private keyed elevator elegantly framed by reclaimed wood that opens into the apartment, sleek polished concrete floors, and triple-paned floor-to-ceiling doors and windows that easily expand your entertainment space outdoors. The kitchens are beautiful yet functional with white lacquer cabinets, Bosch and Blomberg appliances and Caesarstone countertops. Scandinavian-inspired bathrooms outfitted with rainfall showers, Carrara white marble vanity counters with Kohler vessel sinks, Isenberg faucets and fixtures, and deep soaking tubs allow you to unwind after a busy day. Washer-dryer and energy-efficient ductless heating and cooling systems, along with a fully-equipped gym provide added convenience and comfort.



Residents describe Prospect Lefferts Gardens as convenient, vibrant, architecturally beautiful, and a place where people still say Hi. Nearby Prospect Park offers an abundance of amenities to enjoy outside that include bicycle paths, tennis courts, baseball fields, boat rentals, playgrounds, a drummers circle, roller skating rink, and splash pad that converts to an ice skating rink at the LeFrak Center. When you prefer to be indoors, the newly restored Kings Theater features a full calendar of events year round. Foodies will appreciate the diverse options that range from authentic brick oven pizza to more exotic fare. And for Manhattan commuters, the 2/5 trains are practically at your doorstep. Pets on a case-by-case basis