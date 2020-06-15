65 Washington Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym bike storage

VIDEO UPON REQUEST!No Fee Bright and sunny, corner 2BR/2BA home which features 2 Juliette balconies over tree lined Washington Street plus view of the bridge where you can start your day off with a breath of fresh air and warm cup of coffee. The apartment offers on open layout with a large island kitchen and great closet space with a walk-in closet in the master bedroom. The home also features stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and a gracious entryway. Located on the popular cobblestone street in the heart of DUMBO,With everything you want and need within a few-block radius, you may never want to leave your neighborhood. But, if you change your mind, you can easily access multiple forms of transportation, including trains, the NYC Ferry, and Citibikes, in just minutes.Shaker style kitchens come complete with GE appliances, in-sink garbage disposals, and dishwashers. Hardwood floors bring warmth and character to every apartment, while LED lighting and solar shades allow for flawless lighting control. Finally, custom closets make organization easy.Email me for more information NYLS108913