Last updated June 4 2020 at 2:16 AM

65 Washington Street

65 Washington Street · (210) 885-1767
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

65 Washington Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
DUMBO

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
bike storage
VIDEO UPON REQUEST!No Fee Bright and sunny, corner 2BR/2BA home which features 2 Juliette balconies over tree lined Washington Street plus view of the bridge where you can start your day off with a breath of fresh air and warm cup of coffee. The apartment offers on open layout with a large island kitchen and great closet space with a walk-in closet in the master bedroom. The home also features stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and a gracious entryway. Located on the popular cobblestone street in the heart of DUMBO,With everything you want and need within a few-block radius, you may never want to leave your neighborhood. But, if you change your mind, you can easily access multiple forms of transportation, including trains, the NYC Ferry, and Citibikes, in just minutes.Shaker style kitchens come complete with GE appliances, in-sink garbage disposals, and dishwashers. Hardwood floors bring warmth and character to every apartment, while LED lighting and solar shades allow for flawless lighting control. Finally, custom closets make organization easy.Email me for more information NYLS108913

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 Washington Street have any available units?
65 Washington Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 65 Washington Street have?
Some of 65 Washington Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 65 Washington Street currently offering any rent specials?
65 Washington Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 Washington Street pet-friendly?
No, 65 Washington Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 65 Washington Street offer parking?
No, 65 Washington Street does not offer parking.
Does 65 Washington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 65 Washington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 Washington Street have a pool?
No, 65 Washington Street does not have a pool.
Does 65 Washington Street have accessible units?
No, 65 Washington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 65 Washington Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 65 Washington Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 65 Washington Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 65 Washington Street does not have units with air conditioning.
