Massive duplex condo with HUGE 1,225 sq ft private outdoor space. This unique 1,500 sq ft layout ALSO features 1,225 sq ft of private outdoor space featuring a landscaped yard and upper and lower terraces as well. 2 full baths, 1 on each floor.65 Clifton Place is a 10 unit, luxury designed, elevator condominium in the heart of Clinton Hill featuring 10 residences that offer the best in light and private outdoor space. Conveniently located on a quiet tree lined residential block with easy access to the C and G subway lines, a brand new supermarket, boutique restaurants, cafes and new shops. Each apartment features private outdoor space, central air conditioning and heating, washer and dryers,, Verizon Fios fiber optic network, and video intercom systems. Beautifully designed open kitchens have spacious Caesar Stone islands and countertops, energy efficient stainless steel appliances, specially designed lighting and custom cabinetry.