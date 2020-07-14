All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 65 Clifton Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
65 Clifton Place
Last updated July 10 2020 at 4:17 AM

65 Clifton Place

65 Clifton Pl · (347) 569-5470
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Clinton Hill
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

65 Clifton Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Clinton Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1B · Avail. now

$5,300

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
Massive duplex condo with HUGE 1,225 sq ft private outdoor space. This unique 1,500 sq ft layout ALSO features 1,225 sq ft of private outdoor space featuring a landscaped yard and upper and lower terraces as well. 2 full baths, 1 on each floor.65 Clifton Place is a 10 unit, luxury designed, elevator condominium in the heart of Clinton Hill featuring 10 residences that offer the best in light and private outdoor space. Conveniently located on a quiet tree lined residential block with easy access to the C and G subway lines, a brand new supermarket, boutique restaurants, cafes and new shops. Each apartment features private outdoor space, central air conditioning and heating, washer and dryers,, Verizon Fios fiber optic network, and video intercom systems. Beautifully designed open kitchens have spacious Caesar Stone islands and countertops, energy efficient stainless steel appliances, specially designed lighting and custom cabinetry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 Clifton Place have any available units?
65 Clifton Place has a unit available for $5,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 65 Clifton Place have?
Some of 65 Clifton Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 65 Clifton Place currently offering any rent specials?
65 Clifton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 Clifton Place pet-friendly?
No, 65 Clifton Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 65 Clifton Place offer parking?
No, 65 Clifton Place does not offer parking.
Does 65 Clifton Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 65 Clifton Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 Clifton Place have a pool?
No, 65 Clifton Place does not have a pool.
Does 65 Clifton Place have accessible units?
No, 65 Clifton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 65 Clifton Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 65 Clifton Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 65 Clifton Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 65 Clifton Place has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 65 Clifton Place?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity