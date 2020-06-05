645 Macdonough street

Amenities
LOW FEE prime area in Stuyvesant heights BrooklynFirst floor gut renovated 3 bedroom apartment with 1 bath. Brick exposed everywhere, high ceilings, beautiful wood floors, each bedroom could fit a queen or full size bed. Gorgeous eat kitchen with granite counter tops, state of the art all stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet space, microwave. Bathroom, has a wide stand up shower, glass bowl sink which gives it a modern touch. Pets allowed!! Subway only 3 blocks away.Walk to shops and more.Hot Water and heat included.Call today for viewing:Shai MahzariMahzari Realty 347.239.9350www.mahzarirealty.com