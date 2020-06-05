645 Macdonough street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

LOW FEE prime area in Stuyvesant heights BrooklynFirst floor gut renovated 3 bedroom apartment with 1 bath. Brick exposed everywhere, high ceilings, beautiful wood floors, each bedroom could fit a queen or full size bed. Gorgeous eat kitchen with granite counter tops, state of the art all stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet space, microwave. Bathroom, has a wide stand up shower, glass bowl sink which gives it a modern touch. Pets allowed!! Subway only 3 blocks away.Walk to shops and more.Hot Water and heat included.Call today for viewing:Shai MahzariMahzari Realty 347.239.9350www.mahzarirealty.com