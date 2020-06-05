All apartments in Brooklyn
645 Macdonough street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:12 PM

645 Macdonough street

645 Macdonough Street · (347) 239-9350
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

645 Macdonough Street, Brooklyn, NY 11233
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
LOW FEE prime area in Stuyvesant heights BrooklynFirst floor gut renovated 3 bedroom apartment with 1 bath. Brick exposed everywhere, high ceilings, beautiful wood floors, each bedroom could fit a queen or full size bed. Gorgeous eat kitchen with granite counter tops, state of the art all stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet space, microwave. Bathroom, has a wide stand up shower, glass bowl sink which gives it a modern touch. Pets allowed!! Subway only 3 blocks away.Walk to shops and more.Hot Water and heat included.Call today for viewing:Shai MahzariMahzari Realty 347.239.9350www.mahzarirealty.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 645 Macdonough street have any available units?
645 Macdonough street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 645 Macdonough street have?
Some of 645 Macdonough street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 645 Macdonough street currently offering any rent specials?
645 Macdonough street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 645 Macdonough street pet-friendly?
Yes, 645 Macdonough street is pet friendly.
Does 645 Macdonough street offer parking?
No, 645 Macdonough street does not offer parking.
Does 645 Macdonough street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 645 Macdonough street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 645 Macdonough street have a pool?
No, 645 Macdonough street does not have a pool.
Does 645 Macdonough street have accessible units?
No, 645 Macdonough street does not have accessible units.
Does 645 Macdonough street have units with dishwashers?
No, 645 Macdonough street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 645 Macdonough street have units with air conditioning?
No, 645 Macdonough street does not have units with air conditioning.
