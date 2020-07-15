All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 64 Maspeth Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
64 Maspeth Avenue
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:09 PM

64 Maspeth Avenue

64 Maspeth Ave · (718) 974-1232
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Williamsburg
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

64 Maspeth Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-B · Avail. now

$2,998

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
Video appointments available just reach out to the listing agent to schedule a virtual showing. Don't worry, we're here to help you find your next home no matter what!

** Williamsburg ** Massive Gut-Renovated 1BD/2BA Duplex with Exposed Brick, Stainless Steel Appliances, M/W, D/W, Washer/Dryer In-Unit, and Massive Rec. Room on Lower Level **

This incredible duplex boasts a huge living room on the main level with street-facing windows that let in tons of sunlight, and sprawling hardwood floors throughout. The open kitchen is fitted with sprawling counters, stainless steel appliances, a microwave, a dishwasher, and tile backsplash. The bedroom is just off the living room, boasting a full wall of exposed brick, ample space for a queen-size bed, and plenty of natural sunlight.

Downstairs you'll find a massive open area with oversized windows (perfect for creating your home office, creative studio, or fitness room! ), as well as a second bathroom equipped with a pedestal sink and vanity lighting, and a washer/dryer for convenience.

Conveniently located near transportation (Graham L train is just two blocks away) with neighborhood features including Cooper Park, a weekend farmers market, great restaurants, bars and more! Net effective pricing advertised.,** Williamsburg ** Massive Gut-Renovated 2BD/2BA Duplex with Exposed Brick, Stainless Steel Appliances, M/W, D/W, and Washer/Dryer ** This incredible duplex boasts a huge living room on the main level with a wall of exposed brick, street-facing windows that let in tons of sunlight, and sprawling hardwood floors throughout. The open kitchen is fitted with sprawling counters, stainless steel appliances, a microwave, a dishwasher, and tile backsplash. Downstairs you'll find a massive open area with oversized windows, a second bathroom equipped with a pedestal sink and vanity lighting, and a washer/dryer for convenience. Conveniently located near transportation (Graham L train is just two blocks away) with neighborhood features including Cooper Park, a weekend farmers market, great restaurants, bars and more! Net effective pricing advertised.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 64 Maspeth Avenue have any available units?
64 Maspeth Avenue has a unit available for $2,998 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 64 Maspeth Avenue have?
Some of 64 Maspeth Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 64 Maspeth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
64 Maspeth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 64 Maspeth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 64 Maspeth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 64 Maspeth Avenue offer parking?
No, 64 Maspeth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 64 Maspeth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 64 Maspeth Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 64 Maspeth Avenue have a pool?
No, 64 Maspeth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 64 Maspeth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 64 Maspeth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 64 Maspeth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 64 Maspeth Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 64 Maspeth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 64 Maspeth Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 64 Maspeth Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
335 Carroll
335 Carroll Street
Brooklyn, NY 11231
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity