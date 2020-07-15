64 Maspeth Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym

** Williamsburg ** Massive Gut-Renovated 1BD/2BA Duplex with Exposed Brick, Stainless Steel Appliances, M/W, D/W, Washer/Dryer In-Unit, and Massive Rec. Room on Lower Level **



This incredible duplex boasts a huge living room on the main level with street-facing windows that let in tons of sunlight, and sprawling hardwood floors throughout. The open kitchen is fitted with sprawling counters, stainless steel appliances, a microwave, a dishwasher, and tile backsplash. The bedroom is just off the living room, boasting a full wall of exposed brick, ample space for a queen-size bed, and plenty of natural sunlight.



Downstairs you'll find a massive open area with oversized windows (perfect for creating your home office, creative studio, or fitness room! ), as well as a second bathroom equipped with a pedestal sink and vanity lighting, and a washer/dryer for convenience.



Conveniently located near transportation (Graham L train is just two blocks away) with neighborhood features including Cooper Park, a weekend farmers market, great restaurants, bars and more! Net effective pricing advertised.