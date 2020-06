Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning elevator courtyard

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard elevator on-site laundry

Welcome to this magnificent NEW 2 Bedroom apartment with stunning high end finishes & Backyard access! Enter an open concept kitchen with a waterfall marble island perfect for entertaining and equipped with SS appliances including dishwasher! The bedrooms are on opposite ends and each feature a full size closet and large windows! *Queen Size bedrooms*Full closets*Direct Access to Backyard *Laundry on Site*Split units for Central Air/Heat in each room*Dishwasher*Small pets on approvalConvenient location with the A/C Subway lines just 1 BLOCK AWAY! RealStreet2915