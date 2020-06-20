All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

616 WILLOUGHBY AVE.

616 Willoughby Ave · No Longer Available
Location

616 Willoughby Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
Luxury dual level open loft with floor to ceiling windows in elevator building.*** BALCONY UNIT ***- Prime location by the G Train Myrtle Willoughby ave and J M Train Myrtle Broadway stopTwo floors of open space, with Upstairs mezzanine bedroom and Bathroom, Kitchen and living room on the lower level with private balcony and A full wall of windows welcoming sunlight into the entire space, Stainless steal kitchen includes dishwasher, Video intercom system and hardwood floors throughout the space.Elevator building with gorgeous roof top views - in building Laundry Room. Private Storage room and Parking space available for additional fee Showing by appointment Elevator buildingGuarantors AcceptedPets Allowed *upon approvalCentral Air and HeatLaundry in BuildingStorage AvailableRoof DeckPatioBalconyTerraceDishwasherDeckParking Available rennit4239

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 WILLOUGHBY AVE. have any available units?
616 WILLOUGHBY AVE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 616 WILLOUGHBY AVE. have?
Some of 616 WILLOUGHBY AVE.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 WILLOUGHBY AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
616 WILLOUGHBY AVE. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 WILLOUGHBY AVE. pet-friendly?
No, 616 WILLOUGHBY AVE. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 616 WILLOUGHBY AVE. offer parking?
Yes, 616 WILLOUGHBY AVE. does offer parking.
Does 616 WILLOUGHBY AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 WILLOUGHBY AVE. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 WILLOUGHBY AVE. have a pool?
No, 616 WILLOUGHBY AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 616 WILLOUGHBY AVE. have accessible units?
No, 616 WILLOUGHBY AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 616 WILLOUGHBY AVE. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 616 WILLOUGHBY AVE. has units with dishwashers.
Does 616 WILLOUGHBY AVE. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 616 WILLOUGHBY AVE. has units with air conditioning.
