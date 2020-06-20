616 WILLOUGHBY AVE.

Amenities

Luxury dual level open loft with floor to ceiling windows in elevator building.*** BALCONY UNIT ***- Prime location by the G Train Myrtle Willoughby ave and J M Train Myrtle Broadway stopTwo floors of open space, with Upstairs mezzanine bedroom and Bathroom, Kitchen and living room on the lower level with private balcony and A full wall of windows welcoming sunlight into the entire space, Stainless steal kitchen includes dishwasher, Video intercom system and hardwood floors throughout the space.Elevator building with gorgeous roof top views - in building Laundry Room. Private Storage room and Parking space available for additional fee Showing by appointment Elevator buildingGuarantors AcceptedPets Allowed *upon approvalCentral Air and HeatLaundry in BuildingStorage AvailableRoof DeckPatioBalconyTerraceDishwasherDeckParking Available rennit4239