610 Warren St

Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets gym doorman clubhouse extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse doorman gym

Walking into this two bedroom, one is immediately struck by the space of the apartment. The large windows allow fantastic natural light into the space. This highlights the light woods and white marbles of the living room and kitchen. If interested, there is a video walk through upon request.The kitchen is a piece of art in and of itself. The counters are made of Brazilian Arbescato, which are accented with a white tile backsplash. The attention to detail does not fail to impress, as the island comes with a built-in cutting board and blackened-steel shelving. No high-end kitchen would be complete without high end Gagganau appliances and thats just what we have here.The space doesnt end in the living room. The master bedroom contains a voluminous walk-in closet and plenty of extra storage throughout the apartment.The bathroom is in a word gorgeous. Beautiful, marble tile walls and grey marble floors accent the wooden vanity and huge mirror.The building does not lack for amenities; part time doorman, 24 hour virtual doorman, landscaped roof deck, childrens playroom, residents lounge, and fitness center.With Barclays Center blocks away, the retail corridor of 5th Ave and Smith St near at hand and Prospect Park only half a mile away, you will have no trouble finding activities to fill your weekend.