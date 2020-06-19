All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated April 29 2020 at 4:57 PM

610 Warren St

610 Warren Street · (718) 954-8400
Location

610 Warren Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Gowanus

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3F · Avail. now

$5,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1047 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
gym
doorman
clubhouse
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
gym
Walking into this two bedroom, one is immediately struck by the space of the apartment. The large windows allow fantastic natural light into the space. This highlights the light woods and white marbles of the living room and kitchen. If interested, there is a video walk through upon request.The kitchen is a piece of art in and of itself. The counters are made of Brazilian Arbescato, which are accented with a white tile backsplash. The attention to detail does not fail to impress, as the island comes with a built-in cutting board and blackened-steel shelving. No high-end kitchen would be complete without high end Gagganau appliances and thats just what we have here.The space doesnt end in the living room. The master bedroom contains a voluminous walk-in closet and plenty of extra storage throughout the apartment.The bathroom is in a word gorgeous. Beautiful, marble tile walls and grey marble floors accent the wooden vanity and huge mirror.The building does not lack for amenities; part time doorman, 24 hour virtual doorman, landscaped roof deck, childrens playroom, residents lounge, and fitness center.With Barclays Center blocks away, the retail corridor of 5th Ave and Smith St near at hand and Prospect Park only half a mile away, you will have no trouble finding activities to fill your weekend.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 Warren St have any available units?
610 Warren St has a unit available for $5,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 610 Warren St have?
Some of 610 Warren St's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 Warren St currently offering any rent specials?
610 Warren St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 Warren St pet-friendly?
No, 610 Warren St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 610 Warren St offer parking?
No, 610 Warren St does not offer parking.
Does 610 Warren St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 610 Warren St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 Warren St have a pool?
No, 610 Warren St does not have a pool.
Does 610 Warren St have accessible units?
No, 610 Warren St does not have accessible units.
Does 610 Warren St have units with dishwashers?
No, 610 Warren St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 610 Warren St have units with air conditioning?
No, 610 Warren St does not have units with air conditioning.
