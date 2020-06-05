61 Saint Felix Street

Amenities

4 Bedrooms, 3 Floors, 2 Bathrooms, and 1 serene garden...

HOMES ON THIS BLOCK ARE RARELY AVAILABLE FOR RENT!



461 Saint Felix is a 2,500SF Parlour Triplex consisting of 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, chef's kitchen with island, dining, living room, private garden, bathroom with double headed shower, skylights, proper laundry room, AND a prime time location across from BAM, Whole Foods, Barclays & Atlantic Center.



As you enter this lovely brick townhouse you are greeted by a well curated mix of classic and modern. You'll immediately notice the wide open layout that makes parlour level living so attractive as well as high ceilings, crown moldings, floor to ceiling windows, pocket doors, dark mahogany hardwood floors, and a playful motif on the curved steps to the upper two floors.



Ahead of you is a modern windowed kitchen with stainless steel appliances , ample cabinets, dishwasher, and center island for easy prep or counter dining. The kitchen opens out to a formal dining room and pocket doors that circle back to the spacious living room. The floor to ceiling windows at the front of the house coupled with the windows and doorwall at the back of the house provides an abundance of sunlight. Through the door and down the steps you will find a wonderful serene garden with brick pavers and raised flowerbeds just waiting for you to test your greenthumb ...or perhaps you'll become an urban farmer!



Back inside, head upstairs to the second level where you'll find the first two king size bedrooms plus a windowed slate stone bathroom with double headed shower and double vanity. Each of the bedrooms has a walk-in closet, while the front bedroom also has an alcove with a second custom open plan closet.



Head upstairs to the skylit third level and you'll find a traditional windowed bathroom with tub and shower as well as another two king size bedrooms with two more walk in closets. Also on this level is a proper laundry room...yes, a laundry room!



If we've learned nothing else during this past three month, we've ;earned to appreciate space ...indoor and outdoor! 61 Sant Felix has enough space for you spread out, everyone can have their own workspaces, you can segment and quarantine comfortably if needed, you can get outside to the backyard for fresh air, you can even grow your own food if you'd like. You can breathe.



The owner's prefer to deliver the home fully or partially furnished. If needed, this home can be delivered unfurnished as well.



HOME IS VACANT AND SAFE VIEWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.

