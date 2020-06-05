All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:43 AM

61 Saint Felix Street

61 Saint Felix Street · (917) 407-8840
Location

61 Saint Felix Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Fort Greene

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit TRIPLEX · Avail. now

$8,500

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
4 Bedrooms, 3 Floors, 2 Bathrooms, and 1 serene garden...
HOMES ON THIS BLOCK ARE RARELY AVAILABLE FOR RENT!

461 Saint Felix is a 2,500SF Parlour Triplex consisting of 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, chef's kitchen with island, dining, living room, private garden, bathroom with double headed shower, skylights, proper laundry room, AND a prime time location across from BAM, Whole Foods, Barclays & Atlantic Center.

As you enter this lovely brick townhouse you are greeted by a well curated mix of classic and modern. You'll immediately notice the wide open layout that makes parlour level living so attractive as well as high ceilings, crown moldings, floor to ceiling windows, pocket doors, dark mahogany hardwood floors, and a playful motif on the curved steps to the upper two floors.

Ahead of you is a modern windowed kitchen with stainless steel appliances , ample cabinets, dishwasher, and center island for easy prep or counter dining. The kitchen opens out to a formal dining room and pocket doors that circle back to the spacious living room. The floor to ceiling windows at the front of the house coupled with the windows and doorwall at the back of the house provides an abundance of sunlight. Through the door and down the steps you will find a wonderful serene garden with brick pavers and raised flowerbeds just waiting for you to test your greenthumb ...or perhaps you'll become an urban farmer!

Back inside, head upstairs to the second level where you'll find the first two king size bedrooms plus a windowed slate stone bathroom with double headed shower and double vanity. Each of the bedrooms has a walk-in closet, while the front bedroom also has an alcove with a second custom open plan closet.

Head upstairs to the skylit third level and you'll find a traditional windowed bathroom with tub and shower as well as another two king size bedrooms with two more walk in closets. Also on this level is a proper laundry room...yes, a laundry room!

If we've learned nothing else during this past three month, we've ;earned to appreciate space ...indoor and outdoor! 61 Sant Felix has enough space for you spread out, everyone can have their own workspaces, you can segment and quarantine comfortably if needed, you can get outside to the backyard for fresh air, you can even grow your own food if you'd like. You can breathe.

The owner's prefer to deliver the home fully or partially furnished. If needed, this home can be delivered unfurnished as well.

HOME IS VACANT AND SAFE VIEWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.
PLEASE SEE LINK BELOW FOR A DETAILED VIRTUAL TOUR.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61 Saint Felix Street have any available units?
61 Saint Felix Street has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 61 Saint Felix Street have?
Some of 61 Saint Felix Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61 Saint Felix Street currently offering any rent specials?
61 Saint Felix Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 Saint Felix Street pet-friendly?
No, 61 Saint Felix Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 61 Saint Felix Street offer parking?
No, 61 Saint Felix Street does not offer parking.
Does 61 Saint Felix Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 61 Saint Felix Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 Saint Felix Street have a pool?
No, 61 Saint Felix Street does not have a pool.
Does 61 Saint Felix Street have accessible units?
No, 61 Saint Felix Street does not have accessible units.
Does 61 Saint Felix Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 61 Saint Felix Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 61 Saint Felix Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 61 Saint Felix Street does not have units with air conditioning.
