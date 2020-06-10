All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated May 25 2020 at 8:15 PM

608 FLATBUSH Avenue

608 Flatbush Avenue · (646) 463-1451
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Brooklyn
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
2 Bedrooms
Studio Apartments
Location

608 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11225
Flatbush

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Just Listed for an Immediate Move in!Don't miss this opportunity to live in this spacious 2 Bedroom apartment close to your everyday needs!This beautiful apartment features a newly renovated kitchen and bathroom, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, windows in every room, high ceilings, hardwood floors, and exposed brick wall.Both bedrooms can fit queen sized beds with room for a night stand.*Heat and Hot Water Included**Pets OK*Located just one block from Prospect Park, you can find a plethora of restaurants, bars, and convenience stores.The Brooklyn Botanical Gardens and Prospect Park Zoo are one of the many attractions you can find in this neighborhood.Transportation option include the B41 and B43 which are located right outside of the building. You can also find the Q train 2 blocks away which is a short train ride to Manhattan. Native12552

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 FLATBUSH Avenue have any available units?
608 FLATBUSH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 608 FLATBUSH Avenue have?
Some of 608 FLATBUSH Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608 FLATBUSH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
608 FLATBUSH Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 FLATBUSH Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 608 FLATBUSH Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 608 FLATBUSH Avenue offer parking?
No, 608 FLATBUSH Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 608 FLATBUSH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 608 FLATBUSH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 FLATBUSH Avenue have a pool?
No, 608 FLATBUSH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 608 FLATBUSH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 608 FLATBUSH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 608 FLATBUSH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 608 FLATBUSH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 608 FLATBUSH Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 608 FLATBUSH Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
