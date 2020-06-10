608 FLATBUSH Avenue

Amenities

Just Listed for an Immediate Move in!Don't miss this opportunity to live in this spacious 2 Bedroom apartment close to your everyday needs!This beautiful apartment features a newly renovated kitchen and bathroom, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, windows in every room, high ceilings, hardwood floors, and exposed brick wall.Both bedrooms can fit queen sized beds with room for a night stand.*Heat and Hot Water Included**Pets OK*Located just one block from Prospect Park, you can find a plethora of restaurants, bars, and convenience stores.The Brooklyn Botanical Gardens and Prospect Park Zoo are one of the many attractions you can find in this neighborhood.Transportation option include the B41 and B43 which are located right outside of the building. You can also find the Q train 2 blocks away which is a short train ride to Manhattan. Native12552