602 Mac Donough Street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:07 PM

602 Mac Donough Street

602 Macdonough Street · (718) 233-7597
Location

602 Macdonough Street, Brooklyn, NY 11233
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,895

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome home to Brownstone livingAvailable a top floor sun soaked 1 bedroom plus office/nursery located in a lovely maintained Brownstone with great detail. The bedroom fits a queen size bed set, equipped with a decorative fireplace and custom closetBrand new eat in kitchen featuring all new stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, granite countertops, and great cabinet spaceOpen and comfortable living room, also including a decorative fire place is great for relaxing or entertaining guestsThere is an additional room which may be used as extra bedroom, guest room, or office etc. The apartment takes up the entire top floor and ALL UTILITIES are includedCloset to all fine dining, shops, and boutiques Bed Stuy has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 Mac Donough Street have any available units?
602 Mac Donough Street has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 602 Mac Donough Street have?
Some of 602 Mac Donough Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 602 Mac Donough Street currently offering any rent specials?
602 Mac Donough Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 Mac Donough Street pet-friendly?
No, 602 Mac Donough Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 602 Mac Donough Street offer parking?
No, 602 Mac Donough Street does not offer parking.
Does 602 Mac Donough Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 602 Mac Donough Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 Mac Donough Street have a pool?
No, 602 Mac Donough Street does not have a pool.
Does 602 Mac Donough Street have accessible units?
No, 602 Mac Donough Street does not have accessible units.
Does 602 Mac Donough Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 602 Mac Donough Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 602 Mac Donough Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 602 Mac Donough Street does not have units with air conditioning.
