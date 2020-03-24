602 Mac Donough Street

Amenities

Welcome home to Brownstone livingAvailable a top floor sun soaked 1 bedroom plus office/nursery located in a lovely maintained Brownstone with great detail. The bedroom fits a queen size bed set, equipped with a decorative fireplace and custom closetBrand new eat in kitchen featuring all new stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, granite countertops, and great cabinet spaceOpen and comfortable living room, also including a decorative fire place is great for relaxing or entertaining guestsThere is an additional room which may be used as extra bedroom, guest room, or office etc. The apartment takes up the entire top floor and ALL UTILITIES are includedCloset to all fine dining, shops, and boutiques Bed Stuy has to offer!