60 Water Street
Last updated March 30 2020 at 8:01 AM

60 Water Street

60 Water Street · (917) 286-7372
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

60 Water Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
DUMBO

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
air conditioning
accessible
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
Sun Flooded, Corner 2 Bedroom boasting the most expansive views of the East River, Downtown Manhattan Skyline, Brooklyn Bridge and Manhattan Bridge through the floor to ceiling windows in every room of the home! The spacious home features a large open kitchen and breakfast bar. Enjoy the comfort of a new apartment with luxury amenities like the stack-able Bosch washer/ dryer, hardwood plank flooring, garbage disposal, solar shades in the living room and blackout shades in the bedroom, as well as Central Air and track LED lighting throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 Water Street have any available units?
60 Water Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 60 Water Street have?
Some of 60 Water Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 Water Street currently offering any rent specials?
60 Water Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 Water Street pet-friendly?
No, 60 Water Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 60 Water Street offer parking?
No, 60 Water Street does not offer parking.
Does 60 Water Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 60 Water Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 Water Street have a pool?
No, 60 Water Street does not have a pool.
Does 60 Water Street have accessible units?
Yes, 60 Water Street has accessible units.
Does 60 Water Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 60 Water Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 60 Water Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 60 Water Street has units with air conditioning.
