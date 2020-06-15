60 Water Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible

Sun Flooded, Corner 2 Bedroom boasting the most expansive views of the East River, Downtown Manhattan Skyline, Brooklyn Bridge and Manhattan Bridge through the floor to ceiling windows in every room of the home! The spacious home features a large open kitchen and breakfast bar. Enjoy the comfort of a new apartment with luxury amenities like the stack-able Bosch washer/ dryer, hardwood plank flooring, garbage disposal, solar shades in the living room and blackout shades in the bedroom, as well as Central Air and track LED lighting throughout.