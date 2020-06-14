60 Court Street

Amenities

Charming large lofty studio condo in well maintained elevator building in Brooklyn Heights. Small foyer separates fully equipped kitchen with dishwasher and microwave. Large nicely tiled bathroom. Hardwood floors, very high ceilings, brick wall, and ample closet space. Oversize windows facing a quiet backyard. Laundry room on the second floor, plus additional storage and bike room available. Near all conveniences, shopping and dining and major subway lines. Sorry, no pets! One stop to Wall Street!