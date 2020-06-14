All apartments in Brooklyn
60 Court Street

60 Court Street · (718) 613-2006
Location

60 Court Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Brooklyn Heights

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 4J · Avail. now

$1,900

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
elevator
bike storage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
Charming large lofty studio condo in well maintained elevator building in Brooklyn Heights. Small foyer separates fully equipped kitchen with dishwasher and microwave. Large nicely tiled bathroom. Hardwood floors, very high ceilings, brick wall, and ample closet space. Oversize windows facing a quiet backyard. Laundry room on the second floor, plus additional storage and bike room available. Near all conveniences, shopping and dining and major subway lines. Sorry, no pets! One stop to Wall Street!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 Court Street have any available units?
60 Court Street has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 60 Court Street have?
Some of 60 Court Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 Court Street currently offering any rent specials?
60 Court Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 Court Street pet-friendly?
No, 60 Court Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 60 Court Street offer parking?
No, 60 Court Street does not offer parking.
Does 60 Court Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 60 Court Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 Court Street have a pool?
No, 60 Court Street does not have a pool.
Does 60 Court Street have accessible units?
No, 60 Court Street does not have accessible units.
Does 60 Court Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 60 Court Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 60 Court Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 60 Court Street does not have units with air conditioning.
