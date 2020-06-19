All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 599 5th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
599 5th Avenue
Last updated June 1 2020 at 9:40 AM

599 5th Avenue

599 5th Avenue · (917) 696-8772
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

599 5th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
media room
Newly renovated South Slope 2 Bed / 1 Bath apartment

Be the first tenant in this modern, design-forward apartment. This home features an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher), vented gas range, tons of storage and a white quartz breakfast bar. The bright living space has three westward windows overlooking 5th Avenue and is complete with a faux fireplace and coat closet.

Both bedrooms are located in the rear of the apartment, with Eastern exposure and pin-drop quiet windows. Both feature custom, mirrored closets and their own remote-controlled central air system (heat and AC). This apartment also includes a state-of-the-art video intercom system and was thoughtfully designed to meet all your contemporary technology needs.

Consistently one of the most sought-out neighborhoods in Brooklyn, this home is close to neighborhood favorites like Fonda, Nitehawk Theatre and of course Prospect Park. Transit options include the nearby R train at Prospect Place and the F/G at 4th & 9th street. Cats & Dogs allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 599 5th Avenue have any available units?
599 5th Avenue has a unit available for $3,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 599 5th Avenue have?
Some of 599 5th Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 599 5th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
599 5th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 599 5th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 599 5th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 599 5th Avenue offer parking?
No, 599 5th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 599 5th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 599 5th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 599 5th Avenue have a pool?
No, 599 5th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 599 5th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 599 5th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 599 5th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 599 5th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 599 5th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 599 5th Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 599 5th Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity