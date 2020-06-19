599 5th Avenue

Amenities
Newly renovated South Slope 2 Bed / 1 Bath apartment
Be the first tenant in this modern, design-forward apartment. This home features an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher), vented gas range, tons of storage and a white quartz breakfast bar. The bright living space has three westward windows overlooking 5th Avenue and is complete with a faux fireplace and coat closet.
Both bedrooms are located in the rear of the apartment, with Eastern exposure and pin-drop quiet windows. Both feature custom, mirrored closets and their own remote-controlled central air system (heat and AC). This apartment also includes a state-of-the-art video intercom system and was thoughtfully designed to meet all your contemporary technology needs.
Consistently one of the most sought-out neighborhoods in Brooklyn, this home is close to neighborhood favorites like Fonda, Nitehawk Theatre and of course Prospect Park. Transit options include the nearby R train at Prospect Place and the F/G at 4th & 9th street. Cats & Dogs allowed.