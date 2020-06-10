All apartments in Brooklyn
595 Baltic St. Apt. 2C
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

595 Baltic St. Apt. 2C

595 Baltic St · (312) 619-6365
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Brooklyn
Fort Greene
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
2 Bedrooms
Location

595 Baltic St, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Fort Greene

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit Apt. 2C · Avail. now

$3,125

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
Modern 1 BR in Prime Boerum Hill - Property Id: 272563

Modern 1 bed / 1 bath unit in amenity building. Lease take over until October with option to resign for full year. Apartment includes:

- In unit washer/dryer
- Commercial grade WiFi included in rent!
- REAL stainless (Bosch) kitchen appliances including 5 burner gas range and dishwasher
- Balcony full length of unit
- Gym in building (still open!)
- Prime location: steps from 5th Ave, 5 minute walk to Barclays/Atlantic terminal + 10 minutes to Smith and Court St
- Locked package room (front desk accepts all packages)
- Roofdeck with seating and grill
- 2 large common lounges / coworking spaces
- Bike storage available
- Excess storage available
- No security deposits if you renew

The "Common Experience": At Common, you can get to know your neighbors. The community is connected digitally, and there are ample opportunities for meetups around shared interests. In any given day, members will co-host a party on their rooftop and participate in five different conversation threads.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/272563
Property Id 272563

(RLNE5827779)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 595 Baltic St. Apt. 2C have any available units?
595 Baltic St. Apt. 2C has a unit available for $3,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 595 Baltic St. Apt. 2C have?
Some of 595 Baltic St. Apt. 2C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 595 Baltic St. Apt. 2C currently offering any rent specials?
595 Baltic St. Apt. 2C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 595 Baltic St. Apt. 2C pet-friendly?
Yes, 595 Baltic St. Apt. 2C is pet friendly.
Does 595 Baltic St. Apt. 2C offer parking?
No, 595 Baltic St. Apt. 2C does not offer parking.
Does 595 Baltic St. Apt. 2C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 595 Baltic St. Apt. 2C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 595 Baltic St. Apt. 2C have a pool?
No, 595 Baltic St. Apt. 2C does not have a pool.
Does 595 Baltic St. Apt. 2C have accessible units?
No, 595 Baltic St. Apt. 2C does not have accessible units.
Does 595 Baltic St. Apt. 2C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 595 Baltic St. Apt. 2C has units with dishwashers.
Does 595 Baltic St. Apt. 2C have units with air conditioning?
No, 595 Baltic St. Apt. 2C does not have units with air conditioning.
