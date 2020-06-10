595 Baltic St. Apt. 2C

Amenities

Modern 1 BR in Prime Boerum Hill - Property Id: 272563



Modern 1 bed / 1 bath unit in amenity building. Lease take over until October with option to resign for full year. Apartment includes:



- In unit washer/dryer

- Commercial grade WiFi included in rent!

- REAL stainless (Bosch) kitchen appliances including 5 burner gas range and dishwasher

- Balcony full length of unit

- Gym in building (still open!)

- Prime location: steps from 5th Ave, 5 minute walk to Barclays/Atlantic terminal + 10 minutes to Smith and Court St

- Locked package room (front desk accepts all packages)

- Roofdeck with seating and grill

- 2 large common lounges / coworking spaces

- Bike storage available

- Excess storage available

- No security deposits if you renew



The "Common Experience": At Common, you can get to know your neighbors. The community is connected digitally, and there are ample opportunities for meetups around shared interests. In any given day, members will co-host a party on their rooftop and participate in five different conversation threads.

