59 MAC DONOUGH STREET

OPEN HOUSE BY APPOINTMENT : Monday 13th July from ( 6.00-7.00 pm)



Cozy, comfortable and super bright 1 bedroom located in the heart of Bedstuy. This is a beautiful Brownstone building on a lovely tree block. This lovely apartment is ready and available for immediate move in. The apartment is ideal for couple of single professional.



APARTMENT FEATURES:-

~~ 1 Bedroom with high ceiling with wide and tall windows ( will fit double or full bed)

~~ Updated bathroom

~~ Cute kitchen

~~2 large closets

~~ Original not working Fire place

~~ Original fixtures

~~ High Ceiling

~~ Spacious Living space



ALL THE UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED and Sorry dogs are not welcome , only CATS are welcome with minimum pet deposit.



Just only 4 minutes walk to the Kingston - Throop C train and 7 minute walk to the Nostrand A C trains. Local amenities are very close to the apartment. Everything you need such as:-, groceries, bars, restaurants and many shops.



Please call/text or email to view this lovely apartment.

