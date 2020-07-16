All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 59 MAC DONOUGH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
59 MAC DONOUGH STREET
Last updated July 13 2020 at 5:31 PM

59 MAC DONOUGH STREET

59 Macdonough Street · (917) 746-8536
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

59 Macdonough Street, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit * · Avail. now

$1,700

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
OPEN HOUSE BY APPOINTMENT : Monday 13th July from ( 6.00-7.00 pm)

Cozy, comfortable and super bright 1 bedroom located in the heart of Bedstuy. This is a beautiful Brownstone building on a lovely tree block. This lovely apartment is ready and available for immediate move in. The apartment is ideal for couple of single professional.

APARTMENT FEATURES:-
~~ 1 Bedroom with high ceiling with wide and tall windows ( will fit double or full bed)
~~ Updated bathroom
~~ Cute kitchen
~~2 large closets
~~ Original not working Fire place
~~ Original fixtures
~~ High Ceiling
~~ Spacious Living space

ALL THE UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED and Sorry dogs are not welcome , only CATS are welcome with minimum pet deposit.

Just only 4 minutes walk to the Kingston - Throop C train and 7 minute walk to the Nostrand A C trains. Local amenities are very close to the apartment. Everything you need such as:-, groceries, bars, restaurants and many shops.

Please call/text or email to view this lovely apartment.
===Ref:735841=== (rev 29)

Air conditioning,Pets - Dogs ok

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 MAC DONOUGH STREET have any available units?
59 MAC DONOUGH STREET has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 59 MAC DONOUGH STREET have?
Some of 59 MAC DONOUGH STREET's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 59 MAC DONOUGH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
59 MAC DONOUGH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 MAC DONOUGH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 59 MAC DONOUGH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 59 MAC DONOUGH STREET offer parking?
No, 59 MAC DONOUGH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 59 MAC DONOUGH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 59 MAC DONOUGH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 MAC DONOUGH STREET have a pool?
No, 59 MAC DONOUGH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 59 MAC DONOUGH STREET have accessible units?
No, 59 MAC DONOUGH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 59 MAC DONOUGH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 59 MAC DONOUGH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 59 MAC DONOUGH STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 59 MAC DONOUGH STREET has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 59 MAC DONOUGH STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity