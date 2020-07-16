59 MAC DONOUGH STREET

Amenities
OPEN HOUSE BY APPOINTMENT : Monday 13th July from ( 6.00-7.00 pm)
Cozy, comfortable and super bright 1 bedroom located in the heart of Bedstuy. This is a beautiful Brownstone building on a lovely tree block. This lovely apartment is ready and available for immediate move in. The apartment is ideal for couple of single professional.
APARTMENT FEATURES:-
~~ 1 Bedroom with high ceiling with wide and tall windows ( will fit double or full bed)
~~ Updated bathroom
~~ Cute kitchen
~~2 large closets
~~ Original not working Fire place
~~ Original fixtures
~~ High Ceiling
~~ Spacious Living space
ALL THE UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED and Sorry dogs are not welcome , only CATS are welcome with minimum pet deposit.
Just only 4 minutes walk to the Kingston - Throop C train and 7 minute walk to the Nostrand A C trains. Local amenities are very close to the apartment. Everything you need such as:-, groceries, bars, restaurants and many shops.
Please call/text or email to view this lovely apartment.
