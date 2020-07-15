All apartments in Brooklyn
583 Lincoln Place
583 Lincoln Place

583 Lincoln Place
Location

583 Lincoln Place, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Crown Heights

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Dine and work on your own private terrace, or step right into this sun-filled home with natural finishes, coupled with luxurious touches like tilt-and-turn European windows, Miele and Bosch stainless appliances, top-end lighting, fixtures, hardware, and stylish tile work.Some of the healthiest and most sustainable materials were used in the renovation of this 1910 limestone townhouse just off of Franklin Ave, and this gorgeous 1-bed 1-bath is one of only 3 units in the building.Elements of this "passive" house include solar panels providing 80% of the building's hot water, emergency back-up power generator, and much more.Gardeners can grow their own plants, flowers and vegetables right on the sunny terrace. A very large master bedroom leaves room for plenty of furniture and home office, while extra space in the living area can be used for dining, when you're not dining outdoors!Enjoy free common laundry, and storage in the basement for two bikes included. Hot water is included in the rent. Central AC/heat will be a fraction of what they'd be elsewhere.1 block from the Franklin Ave 2,3,4,5,S, and close to the Brooklyn Museum, Prospect Park, plus countless restaurants, bars, shops, and services right out the door. One year lease, available August 15th. Cat only, no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 583 Lincoln Place have any available units?
583 Lincoln Place has a unit available for $3,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 583 Lincoln Place have?
Some of 583 Lincoln Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 583 Lincoln Place currently offering any rent specials?
583 Lincoln Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 583 Lincoln Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 583 Lincoln Place is pet friendly.
Does 583 Lincoln Place offer parking?
No, 583 Lincoln Place does not offer parking.
Does 583 Lincoln Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 583 Lincoln Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 583 Lincoln Place have a pool?
No, 583 Lincoln Place does not have a pool.
Does 583 Lincoln Place have accessible units?
No, 583 Lincoln Place does not have accessible units.
Does 583 Lincoln Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 583 Lincoln Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 583 Lincoln Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 583 Lincoln Place has units with air conditioning.
