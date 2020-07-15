583 Lincoln Place

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Dine and work on your own private terrace, or step right into this sun-filled home with natural finishes, coupled with luxurious touches like tilt-and-turn European windows, Miele and Bosch stainless appliances, top-end lighting, fixtures, hardware, and stylish tile work.Some of the healthiest and most sustainable materials were used in the renovation of this 1910 limestone townhouse just off of Franklin Ave, and this gorgeous 1-bed 1-bath is one of only 3 units in the building.Elements of this "passive" house include solar panels providing 80% of the building's hot water, emergency back-up power generator, and much more.Gardeners can grow their own plants, flowers and vegetables right on the sunny terrace. A very large master bedroom leaves room for plenty of furniture and home office, while extra space in the living area can be used for dining, when you're not dining outdoors!Enjoy free common laundry, and storage in the basement for two bikes included. Hot water is included in the rent. Central AC/heat will be a fraction of what they'd be elsewhere.1 block from the Franklin Ave 2,3,4,5,S, and close to the Brooklyn Museum, Prospect Park, plus countless restaurants, bars, shops, and services right out the door. One year lease, available August 15th. Cat only, no smoking.