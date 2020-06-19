581 Macon Street

Amenities

air conditioning

No Brokers FEE!



This stunning true 1 bedroom will beat your expectations of what you expected in your apartment search. Double exposure floor the apartment with natural light won a beautiful Brownstone block. The unit also has central AC and heat. Incredible!



Over-sized closets in the spacious bedroom , with incredible design detail through out. A great living space large enough for separate office or dining table, high ceilings and a kitchen that will leave you never wanting to eat out again!



Lets not forget the incredible double vanity sink and one of the larger baths Ive seen on the market. Truly a great apartment...



Schedule your appointment today, as this unit is priced to move.