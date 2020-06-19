All apartments in Brooklyn
581 Macon Street

581 Macon Street · No Longer Available
Location

581 Macon Street, Brooklyn, NY 11233
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
No Brokers FEE!

This stunning true 1 bedroom will beat your expectations of what you expected in your apartment search. Double exposure floor the apartment with natural light won a beautiful Brownstone block. The unit also has central AC and heat. Incredible!

Over-sized closets in the spacious bedroom , with incredible design detail through out. A great living space large enough for separate office or dining table, high ceilings and a kitchen that will leave you never wanting to eat out again!

Lets not forget the incredible double vanity sink and one of the larger baths Ive seen on the market. Truly a great apartment...

Schedule your appointment today, as this unit is priced to move.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 581 Macon Street have any available units?
581 Macon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 581 Macon Street currently offering any rent specials?
581 Macon Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 581 Macon Street pet-friendly?
No, 581 Macon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 581 Macon Street offer parking?
No, 581 Macon Street does not offer parking.
Does 581 Macon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 581 Macon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 581 Macon Street have a pool?
No, 581 Macon Street does not have a pool.
Does 581 Macon Street have accessible units?
No, 581 Macon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 581 Macon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 581 Macon Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 581 Macon Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 581 Macon Street has units with air conditioning.
