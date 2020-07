Amenities

Unit includes an open concept kitchen Stainless Steel Stove Dishwasher Fridge Large enough Space for formal dining table and or eat in kitchen / Bar. Three Bedrooms completely separated for maximum privacy Varnished hardwood floors through out Master king sized bedroom each bedroom has its own artistic features such as shelving a closet as well as a trendy fixture detailed. Full and Queens sized additional bedrooms. Five closets included closet in every room. Detailed updated extra half bath with shower as well as storage inside the bathroom. Won't last!Near all shopping and transportation. Near all shops restaurants supermarkets 24 hr diners and mini marts as well as major transportation. Steps to X27x26 City busses to Midtown and downtown B16 B1 B9 busses Near R Line 53rd Street stop. Near 5th Avenue Shopping Pharmacies Top Restaurants Nightlife and entertainment. Won't last!