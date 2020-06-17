All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 571 Union Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
571 Union Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 9:40 AM

571 Union Street

571 Union Street · (917) 753-4315
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Gowanus
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

571 Union Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Gowanus

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
We have a spacious top floor 2 bedroom apartment located in Gowanus, just blocks away from Union St train station!

Spectacular location near Royal Palms Shuffleboard Club, Ample Hills Creamery, Pig Beach, Monte's Littleneck, Dinosaur Barbecue and so much more.

The home features a Large eat in kitchen and has new appliances. Nice sized living room is big enough for a entertainment center. Shared outdoor space and laundry included.

The bedrooms with their southern exposure get lots of light and the larger is big enough to fit a king size bed.

Ladies and gentlemen this is the deal of the week and it won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 571 Union Street have any available units?
571 Union Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 571 Union Street currently offering any rent specials?
571 Union Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 571 Union Street pet-friendly?
No, 571 Union Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 571 Union Street offer parking?
No, 571 Union Street does not offer parking.
Does 571 Union Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 571 Union Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 571 Union Street have a pool?
No, 571 Union Street does not have a pool.
Does 571 Union Street have accessible units?
No, 571 Union Street does not have accessible units.
Does 571 Union Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 571 Union Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 571 Union Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 571 Union Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 571 Union Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity