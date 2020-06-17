571 Union Street

Amenities

recently renovated bbq/grill

We have a spacious top floor 2 bedroom apartment located in Gowanus, just blocks away from Union St train station!



Spectacular location near Royal Palms Shuffleboard Club, Ample Hills Creamery, Pig Beach, Monte's Littleneck, Dinosaur Barbecue and so much more.



The home features a Large eat in kitchen and has new appliances. Nice sized living room is big enough for a entertainment center. Shared outdoor space and laundry included.



The bedrooms with their southern exposure get lots of light and the larger is big enough to fit a king size bed.



Ladies and gentlemen this is the deal of the week and it won't last!