5608 Beverly Road is a beautiful garden apartment in sunny East Flatbush, Brooklyn. The apartment boast 2 Large Bedrooms, Open Floor Plan Living/ Dining/Kitchen with island. The dining room is the focal point of the living experience because it is elegant. The kitchen is a charmer too. The apartment was recently renovated and looks lavish and luxurious from the time you enter. There is a well-appointed, comfortable bathroom. The utilities are paid by the renter. This apartment could be rented either with or without furniture.