Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Want to fulfill your Brooklyn Heights townhouse dream? Welcome to 56 Middagh Street, a stunningly renovated single-family home located on a historic tree-lined street of Brooklyn Heights with it's own parking! Built in 1804, this premier home is one of the most historic houses in the Heights, and at a rare 25' width, benefits from spaciousness and style in a highly sought after location.



Available June 1st for 3 months with potential to extend, the fully-furnished five floor Middagh Street Residence has been meticulously and thoughtfully designed to create a balance of style and comfort. No detail has been overlooked in creating this luxury home which was completed with only the highest grade materials and finishes.



Upon entering the parlor level you are immediately struck by the light, serenity and beauty of the space. Old meets new with original large plank wood floors and a back wall of contemporary steelcase windows. The large chef's kitchen overlooks the bluestone landscaped garden. The kitchen includes a six burner dual oven Wolf range, Sub Zero refrigerator, two dishwashers, and a breakfast bar that seats four. The parlor level also includes a family dining area with a built-in banquet that can seat ten, and a living room with a wood burning fireplace and hidden flat screen tv. On the second level, you'll find three bedrooms and two full baths. Two of the bedrooms overlook the garden, one with an ensuite bath and balcony. One more flight takes you to a stunning master suite with his and her closet space, large soaking tub, fireplace, double sinks, and a walk-in shower with an extra large Dornbracht rainhead, a welcoming oasis after a busy day.



On the garden level you will find a formal dining and sitting area with yet another fireplace, powder room with wall mounted marble sink, bar area and additional bluestone patio. Continue down a level to the refinished basement which provides a kids paradise, including playspace and movie room.



The lush landscaped garden with built-in grill station also has a treehouse, a sitting area and a dining table which seats eight comfortably.



Additional amenities include a wired sound system in the parlor floor, formal dining area, master bedroom and garden, together with a full security system and nest thermostats.



Finally, the Middagh Street Residence has its own three-car private parking area adjacent to the property for your personal use, a true luxury in the Heights.



Conveniently located near Brooklyn Bridge Park, the Brooklyn promenade and the restaurants of both the Heights and DUMBO, 56 Middagh Street is a rare gem and must-see.