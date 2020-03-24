All apartments in Brooklyn
56 Middagh Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 9:40 AM

56 Middagh Street

56 Middagh Street
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

56 Middagh Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Brooklyn Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit TH · Avail. now

$20,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Want to fulfill your Brooklyn Heights townhouse dream? Welcome to 56 Middagh Street, a stunningly renovated single-family home located on a historic tree-lined street of Brooklyn Heights with it's own parking! Built in 1804, this premier home is one of the most historic houses in the Heights, and at a rare 25' width, benefits from spaciousness and style in a highly sought after location.

Available June 1st for 3 months with potential to extend, the fully-furnished five floor Middagh Street Residence has been meticulously and thoughtfully designed to create a balance of style and comfort. No detail has been overlooked in creating this luxury home which was completed with only the highest grade materials and finishes.

Upon entering the parlor level you are immediately struck by the light, serenity and beauty of the space. Old meets new with original large plank wood floors and a back wall of contemporary steelcase windows. The large chef's kitchen overlooks the bluestone landscaped garden. The kitchen includes a six burner dual oven Wolf range, Sub Zero refrigerator, two dishwashers, and a breakfast bar that seats four. The parlor level also includes a family dining area with a built-in banquet that can seat ten, and a living room with a wood burning fireplace and hidden flat screen tv. On the second level, you'll find three bedrooms and two full baths. Two of the bedrooms overlook the garden, one with an ensuite bath and balcony. One more flight takes you to a stunning master suite with his and her closet space, large soaking tub, fireplace, double sinks, and a walk-in shower with an extra large Dornbracht rainhead, a welcoming oasis after a busy day.

On the garden level you will find a formal dining and sitting area with yet another fireplace, powder room with wall mounted marble sink, bar area and additional bluestone patio. Continue down a level to the refinished basement which provides a kids paradise, including playspace and movie room.

The lush landscaped garden with built-in grill station also has a treehouse, a sitting area and a dining table which seats eight comfortably.

Additional amenities include a wired sound system in the parlor floor, formal dining area, master bedroom and garden, together with a full security system and nest thermostats.

Finally, the Middagh Street Residence has its own three-car private parking area adjacent to the property for your personal use, a true luxury in the Heights.

Conveniently located near Brooklyn Bridge Park, the Brooklyn promenade and the restaurants of both the Heights and DUMBO, 56 Middagh Street is a rare gem and must-see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56 Middagh Street have any available units?
56 Middagh Street has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 56 Middagh Street have?
Some of 56 Middagh Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 56 Middagh Street currently offering any rent specials?
56 Middagh Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 Middagh Street pet-friendly?
No, 56 Middagh Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 56 Middagh Street offer parking?
Yes, 56 Middagh Street does offer parking.
Does 56 Middagh Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 56 Middagh Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 Middagh Street have a pool?
No, 56 Middagh Street does not have a pool.
Does 56 Middagh Street have accessible units?
No, 56 Middagh Street does not have accessible units.
Does 56 Middagh Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 56 Middagh Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 56 Middagh Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 56 Middagh Street does not have units with air conditioning.
