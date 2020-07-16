Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace media room bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly media room

This 2600sf triplex is a three bedroom, two full and two half bath living space with a private garden. 56 Butler Street is a handsomely proportioned 22' wide Cobble Hill townhouse. The facade and entry area of this home were recently restored (including revitalized brick and limestone, reclaimed antique iron work, rebuilt stairs, entry doors and Ann Sachs tile). The apartment boasts many original details which blend seamlessly with contemporary, luxury finishes. In the living room you'll find a newly restored wood burning fireplace, dining room with original pocket doors, an elegant guest bath, and a contemporary kitchen with floor-to-ceiling Moroccan tiles. A bi-fold glass wall on the rear facade dramatically opens to an upper deck space with sheltered dining area below and a large yard for play. The bedrooms are found on the garden level. Original pine floors, exposed brick, and rough cut beams have been revealed in the two smaller bedrooms, which share a full bath. The spacious master bedroom suite opens on to the garden it includes a stunning, modern en suite bath (a double vanity, soaking tub, separate shower, and Michelle James lighting). The lowest floor has a media room, office suite, a separate laundry area, a half bath, and plentiful storage. The master bedroom, master bath, and media all have heated tiles. Dogs on approval. Sorry, no cats.,This 2600sf triplex is a three bedroom, two full and two half bath living space with a private garden. 56 Butler Street is a handsomely proportioned 22' wide Cobble Hill townhouse. The facade and entry area of this home were recently restored (including revitalized brick and limestone, reclaimed antique iron work, rebuilt stairs, entry doors and Ann Sachs tile). The apartment boasts many original details which blend seamlessly with contemporary, luxury finishes. In the living room you'll find a newly restored wood burning fireplace, dining room with original pocket doors, an elegant guest bath, and a contemporary kitchen with floor-to-ceiling Moroccan tiles. A bi-fold glass wall on the rear facade dramatically opens to an upper deck space with sheltered dining area below and a large yard for play. The bedrooms are found on the garden level. Original pine floors, exposed brick, and rough cut beams have been revealed in the two smaller bedrooms, which share a full bath. The spacious master bedroom suite opens on to the garden it includes a stunning, modern en suite bath (a double vanity, soaking tub, separate shower, and Michelle James lighting). The lowest floor has a media room, office suite, a separate laundry area, a half bath, and plentiful storage. The master bedroom, master bath, and media all have heated tiles. Dogs on approval. Sorry, no cats.