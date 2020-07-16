All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 56 Butler Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
56 Butler Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

56 Butler Street

56 Butler Street · (917) 626-1159
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

56 Butler Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Cobble Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$11,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
media room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
media room
This 2600sf triplex is a three bedroom, two full and two half bath living space with a private garden. 56 Butler Street is a handsomely proportioned 22' wide Cobble Hill townhouse. The facade and entry area of this home were recently restored (including revitalized brick and limestone, reclaimed antique iron work, rebuilt stairs, entry doors and Ann Sachs tile). The apartment boasts many original details which blend seamlessly with contemporary, luxury finishes. In the living room you'll find a newly restored wood burning fireplace, dining room with original pocket doors, an elegant guest bath, and a contemporary kitchen with floor-to-ceiling Moroccan tiles. A bi-fold glass wall on the rear facade dramatically opens to an upper deck space with sheltered dining area below and a large yard for play. The bedrooms are found on the garden level. Original pine floors, exposed brick, and rough cut beams have been revealed in the two smaller bedrooms, which share a full bath. The spacious master bedroom suite opens on to the garden it includes a stunning, modern en suite bath (a double vanity, soaking tub, separate shower, and Michelle James lighting). The lowest floor has a media room, office suite, a separate laundry area, a half bath, and plentiful storage. The master bedroom, master bath, and media all have heated tiles. Dogs on approval. Sorry, no cats.,This 2600sf triplex is a three bedroom, two full and two half bath living space with a private garden. 56 Butler Street is a handsomely proportioned 22' wide Cobble Hill townhouse. The facade and entry area of this home were recently restored (including revitalized brick and limestone, reclaimed antique iron work, rebuilt stairs, entry doors and Ann Sachs tile). The apartment boasts many original details which blend seamlessly with contemporary, luxury finishes. In the living room you'll find a newly restored wood burning fireplace, dining room with original pocket doors, an elegant guest bath, and a contemporary kitchen with floor-to-ceiling Moroccan tiles. A bi-fold glass wall on the rear facade dramatically opens to an upper deck space with sheltered dining area below and a large yard for play. The bedrooms are found on the garden level. Original pine floors, exposed brick, and rough cut beams have been revealed in the two smaller bedrooms, which share a full bath. The spacious master bedroom suite opens on to the garden it includes a stunning, modern en suite bath (a double vanity, soaking tub, separate shower, and Michelle James lighting). The lowest floor has a media room, office suite, a separate laundry area, a half bath, and plentiful storage. The master bedroom, master bath, and media all have heated tiles. Dogs on approval. Sorry, no cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56 Butler Street have any available units?
56 Butler Street has a unit available for $11,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 56 Butler Street have?
Some of 56 Butler Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 56 Butler Street currently offering any rent specials?
56 Butler Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 Butler Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 56 Butler Street is pet friendly.
Does 56 Butler Street offer parking?
No, 56 Butler Street does not offer parking.
Does 56 Butler Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 56 Butler Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 Butler Street have a pool?
No, 56 Butler Street does not have a pool.
Does 56 Butler Street have accessible units?
No, 56 Butler Street does not have accessible units.
Does 56 Butler Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 56 Butler Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 56 Butler Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 56 Butler Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 56 Butler Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity