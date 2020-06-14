556 4th Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful and well maintained 2 bedroom apartment for rent on the Park Slope / Gowanus border with a large living/dining room combo, right off the kitchen which has a dishwasher, lots of cabinets, and plenty of counter-top space. You will also find 2 huge bedrooms, both easily fitting a king-sized bed with additional furniture, and with huge closets in both bedrooms. Cats are welcome, and the building has laundry. The apartment is located just 1 1/2 blocks away from the Prospect Avenue R train, call/text today before this one is gone!