556 4th Avenue
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:19 AM

556 4th Avenue

556 4th Avenue · (347) 422-0856
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

556 4th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Gowanus

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful and well maintained 2 bedroom apartment for rent on the Park Slope / Gowanus border with a large living/dining room combo, right off the kitchen which has a dishwasher, lots of cabinets, and plenty of counter-top space. You will also find 2 huge bedrooms, both easily fitting a king-sized bed with additional furniture, and with huge closets in both bedrooms. Cats are welcome, and the building has laundry. The apartment is located just 1 1/2 blocks away from the Prospect Avenue R train, call/text today before this one is gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 556 4th Avenue have any available units?
556 4th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 556 4th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
556 4th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 556 4th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 556 4th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 556 4th Avenue offer parking?
No, 556 4th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 556 4th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 556 4th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 556 4th Avenue have a pool?
No, 556 4th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 556 4th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 556 4th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 556 4th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 556 4th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 556 4th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 556 4th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
