Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard gym game room on-site laundry bbq/grill bike storage

Luxury 2 beds in Greenpoint - Property Id: 282313



2 Bed / 1 Bath at 555 Graham Ave - Unit: 2B in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. All Pets Allowed. Nearby subway stations include: Nassau Av (G). Floor to ceilings windows - Tons of open space --- Building amenities boast a gym, bike storage room, laundry room, game room, common deck with grills, huge roof deck with amazing views Located in the heart of Greenpoint, right next to McCarren Park with a close proximity to all types of shopping and nightlife We can help you find roommates on Nooklyn.



