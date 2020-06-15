All apartments in Brooklyn
555 Graham Ave

555 Graham Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

555 Graham Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Greenpoint

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
gym
game room
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
bike storage
Luxury 2 beds in Greenpoint - Property Id: 282313

2 Bed / 1 Bath at 555 Graham Ave - Unit: 2B in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. All Pets Allowed. Nearby subway stations include: Nassau Av (G). Floor to ceilings windows - Tons of open space --- Building amenities boast a gym, bike storage room, laundry room, game room, common deck with grills, huge roof deck with amazing views Located in the heart of Greenpoint, right next to McCarren Park with a close proximity to all types of shopping and nightlife We can help you find roommates on Nooklyn.

AMENITIES
High Ceilings
Hardwood floors
Central A/C
Video Intercom
Laundry in building
Bike storage
Gym
Game room
Outdoor Space
Common courtyard
Private roof deck
Roof access
Skyline view
Eat In Kitchen
Stainless Steel Appliances
Dishwasher
Stone countertops
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282313
Property Id 282313

(RLNE5848068)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 555 Graham Ave have any available units?
555 Graham Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 555 Graham Ave have?
Some of 555 Graham Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 555 Graham Ave currently offering any rent specials?
555 Graham Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 555 Graham Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 555 Graham Ave is pet friendly.
Does 555 Graham Ave offer parking?
No, 555 Graham Ave does not offer parking.
Does 555 Graham Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 555 Graham Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 555 Graham Ave have a pool?
No, 555 Graham Ave does not have a pool.
Does 555 Graham Ave have accessible units?
No, 555 Graham Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 555 Graham Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 555 Graham Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 555 Graham Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 555 Graham Ave has units with air conditioning.
