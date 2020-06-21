All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:52 PM

551 Chauncey Street

551 Chauncey Street · (347) 328-3505
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

551 Chauncey Street, Brooklyn, NY 11233
Ocean Hill

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit GARDEN · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

New! Live in the popular Ocean Hill section of Bed-Stuy on a sweet tree-lined block! Have all you need in this 1.5 bed/2.5 bath abode duplexed with a full finished basement: washer/dryer hook up, private backyard and well appointed kitchen with stainless appliances including dishwasher. Hardwood flooring in mint condition and the entire apartment has been painted in a neutral/soft grey! Use the finished basement, with half bath, as an added office, gym, lounge, play area or all of the above!

Convenient location just 1.5 blocks away from the J, Z train at the Chauncey Street station on Broadway. Supermarket and other conveniences steps away all at Broadway Ave. Tenant pays heat, cooking gas and electric. Pets OK on case-by-case basis. Call for access to the virtual tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 551 Chauncey Street have any available units?
551 Chauncey Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 551 Chauncey Street have?
Some of 551 Chauncey Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 551 Chauncey Street currently offering any rent specials?
551 Chauncey Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 551 Chauncey Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 551 Chauncey Street is pet friendly.
Does 551 Chauncey Street offer parking?
No, 551 Chauncey Street does not offer parking.
Does 551 Chauncey Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 551 Chauncey Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 551 Chauncey Street have a pool?
No, 551 Chauncey Street does not have a pool.
Does 551 Chauncey Street have accessible units?
No, 551 Chauncey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 551 Chauncey Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 551 Chauncey Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 551 Chauncey Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 551 Chauncey Street does not have units with air conditioning.
