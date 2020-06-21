551 Chauncey Street

Amenities

New! Live in the popular Ocean Hill section of Bed-Stuy on a sweet tree-lined block! Have all you need in this 1.5 bed/2.5 bath abode duplexed with a full finished basement: washer/dryer hook up, private backyard and well appointed kitchen with stainless appliances including dishwasher. Hardwood flooring in mint condition and the entire apartment has been painted in a neutral/soft grey! Use the finished basement, with half bath, as an added office, gym, lounge, play area or all of the above!



Convenient location just 1.5 blocks away from the J, Z train at the Chauncey Street station on Broadway. Supermarket and other conveniences steps away all at Broadway Ave. Tenant pays heat, cooking gas and electric. Pets OK on case-by-case basis. Call for access to the virtual tour today!