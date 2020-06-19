55 S 5th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking stainless steel range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Impressive3.5 room brownstone apartment for rent in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn. Upon entry you immediately meet the sizable kitchen that comes equipped with stainless steel appliances, tile floors, marble counter tops and wood cabinets to compliment the buildings circa 1850 design. the bathroom has modern lighting, sink, toilet and wall fixtures. High ceilings, hardwood floors & beautiful ornate plaster moldings are a few of the wonderful details. Short walk to Williamsburg Bridge and the East River. This eclectic neighborhood provides an array of options for shopping, restaurants, bars, movies, parks for family & pets.