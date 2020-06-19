All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 55 S 5th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
55 S 5th Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:30 AM

55 S 5th Street

55 South 5th Street · (914) 667-6767
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Williamsburg
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

55 South 5th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Impressive3.5 room brownstone apartment for rent in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn. Upon entry you immediately meet the sizable kitchen that comes equipped with stainless steel appliances, tile floors, marble counter tops and wood cabinets to compliment the buildings circa 1850 design. the bathroom has modern lighting, sink, toilet and wall fixtures. High ceilings, hardwood floors & beautiful ornate plaster moldings are a few of the wonderful details. Short walk to Williamsburg Bridge and the East River. This eclectic neighborhood provides an array of options for shopping, restaurants, bars, movies, parks for family & pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 S 5th Street have any available units?
55 S 5th Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 55 S 5th Street have?
Some of 55 S 5th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 S 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
55 S 5th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 S 5th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 55 S 5th Street is pet friendly.
Does 55 S 5th Street offer parking?
Yes, 55 S 5th Street does offer parking.
Does 55 S 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 S 5th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 S 5th Street have a pool?
No, 55 S 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 55 S 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 55 S 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 55 S 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 55 S 5th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 55 S 5th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 55 S 5th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 55 S 5th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity